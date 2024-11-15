Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, and are prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee, plus a substantial fee, for the Swedish striker, according to the Daily Briefing.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a spectacular start to the season, netting 23 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese giants. This exceptional productivity has inevitably sparked interest from a host of clubs throughout Europe, with the aforementioned United, as well as Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all said to be in the reckoning to land the prolific number nine.

Former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim began his tenure as Red Devils manager this week, and is said to be keen on bringing Gyokeres with him to Old Trafford. With the tactician reportedly already deciding Zirkzee isn't part of his plans moving forward, the idea of including the Dutchman in a deal for Gyokeres has been mooted.

United Prepared to Offer Zirkzee for Gyokeres

They'd need to offer a significant sum alongside the former Ajax man

Since leaving Coventry City last summer, Gyokeres has kicked on and established himself as one of the most potent strikers in world football. Scoring 43 times last season, his tally for Sporting now stands at a staggering 66 accurate strikes in 68 appearances.

Inevitably garnering interest because of this output, it appears likely that the 26-year-old will complete a switch to one of the continent's big-hitters in an upcoming window. The Football Briefing suggest that the north-west of England could be his next destination, with United preparing to make an offer in the summer.

Sporting are understood to value Gyokeres at around €100 million (£84 million), and United could look to use out of favour striker Zirkzee in a deal, to bring this fee down.

Zirkzee has scored just once since completing a £36.5 million move from Bologna to Manchester in the summer, and Ian Wright believes he'll 'never make it' at Old Trafford. Despite being described as 'elite', the English club appear to feel similarly to Wright about the 23-year-old, given their reported willingness to ship him off in exchange for Gyokeres.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Amorim has given the green light on an exit for Zirkzee in January, and that Juventus are interested, but the Red Devils could look to keep him now, so that they can use him as a pawn in a potential Gyokeres deal in the summer.

Statistical Comparison 2024/25(League Only) Stat Gyokeres Zirkzee Appearances 11 11 Goals 16 1 Assists 1 1 Shots Per 90 4.07 2.49 Expected Goals Per 90 1.12 0.54 Key Passes Per 90 2.04 1.25

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/11/2024