Manchester United want to replicate what they did 12 months ago and make two early signings at the beginning of the summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Last year, United made early waves in the European market when they recruited Andre Onana from Inter Milan and signed Chelsea's Mason Mount in a controversial swoop, all for a combined £102.2 million.

With INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe now overseeing the club's transfer business and a decision on Erik ten Hag's future finally resolved, all parties will be keen to take a proactive approach to the upcoming summer window as United look to better their eighth-place finish last season.

Man Utd Latest: Ten Hag Stays On

The Man Utd manager saved his job with FA Cup final success over Manchester City

Now Ten Hag's future is finally resolved, things look much clearer for Man Utd as they prepare to dip into the transfer market and back the Dutchman once again.

Despite losing a club-record 13 Premier League matches last season, United have decided to stick with the boss for a third campaign and are close to agreeing a new three-year contract after the FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man United recorded their worst-ever Premier League campaign under Ten Hag last season.

Now, the club are ready to set out their early plans for the transfer window which opens on Friday, June 14 and Ten Hag could play a pivotal role in United's upcoming business.

Man Utd Target Early Double Signing

Jonathan David and Matthijs de Ligt are among the players linked with the club

The Red Devils are reportedly after a new striker to assist Rasmus Hojlund, who they signed from Atalanta last season for £72m, with Lille's Jonathan David one of the club's alternatives to Benjamin Sesko who has decided to stay at RB Leipzig. David's Lille teammate Leny Yoro is also of interest to United, with the club poised to make a move for the pair.

Another key target for Man Utd is Matthijs de Ligt, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax for two years from 2017 to 2019. Raphael Varane has left the club leaving a vacant spot for a new centre-back, with United tipped the "favourites" to sign De Ligt from Juventus this summer.

Whoever United choose to go after, Jacobs told GMS in an exclusive chat that they want to get their business completed swiftly.

"All of the INEOS people and Manchester United want to try and bring in, if they can, two early signings, much like they did 12 months ago when Mason Mount and Andre Onana arrived."

United Seek 'Healthy Fee' for Jadon Sancho

The winger spent the second part of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund

If they want players through the door at Old Trafford, Man Utd are going to have to part ways with some of their squad to make room financially.

After a stagnant spell at the club, Jadon Sancho has been back to his best in the yellow and black colours of Borussia Dortmund, and United have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on the 24-year-old.

United are also set to sell Mason Greenwood after the 22-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Getafe.

"But their [Man Utd] window, at large, is also contingent upon outgoings. "It's going to be equally as important that they resolve the futures, and ultimately, if they can bring in healthy fees for Jaden Sancho and Mason Greenwood because the collective number for those two will allow Manchester United to bring in more than just two players."