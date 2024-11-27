Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha after his impressive start to the Premier League season, TBR Football has reported.

The Red Devils were named among four admirers of the Brazilian striker, alongside Serie A giants Napoli and Newcastle United, with the latter sending scouts to Craven Cottage to watch Cunha score twice against Fulham on Saturday.

According to the report, Wolves have no plans to sell any key players in the January transfer window but are aware of growing interest in the 25-year-old, as well as their star left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Cunha has enjoyed a superb start to the Premier League season, registering seven goals and three assists in his first 12 appearances.

The 'unstoppable' Brazilian, who 'would walk into every Premier League XI', has now contributed to at least one goal in each of his last four games, helping Wolves remain unbeaten during this period and climb out of the bottom three.

Cunha’s form builds on his impressive 2023/24 campaign, where he recorded 12 goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has directly contributed to seven goals in his last four Premier League matches.

Man United, who were briefly linked with the Brazilian during the summer transfer window, reportedly remain interested as they plan for 2025.

While new boss Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left-back, the Red Devils may also look to address their attacking struggles after the season.

United are among the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League this term, netting just 13 goals in 12 games. Only Southampton (9), Crystal Palace (10), and Everton (10) have scored fewer.

According to recent reports, Amorim was already unhappy with his strikers' performance in his debut game, where Man United drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town despite taking a 2nd-minute lead through Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils face Bodo/Glimt next in the Europa League before hosting Everton at Old Trafford four days later.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 7 Assists 3 Expected goals 3.1 Expected assisted goals 3.9 Minutes played 975

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.