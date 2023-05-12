Manchester United want to sign a "better version" of Wout Weghorst this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker has been an important player for Erik ten Hag during the second half of the season but hasn't scored too many goals at Old Trafford.

Man United transfer news — Wout Weghorst

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's unlikely that Weghorst has a future at United.

According to The Telegraph, the 30-year-old wants to remain in Manchester, though some will feel that he hasn't done enough to earn a permanent move to the Red Devils.

While Weghorst has been a player who Ten Hag has turned to, with the Dutchman making almost 30 appearances under his compatriot this season (via Transfermarkt), he's struggled when it's come to goals. The forward has failed to score in 14 Premier League outings.

Before his loan move to United, Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg in a £12m deal, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Wout Weghorst and Man United?

Jones says United want to upgrade on Weghorst this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, genuinely, I think United want a better version of Weghorst. I think Ten Hag is genuinely quite grateful of what he's been able to give the club in the second half of the season.

"He's been a really good team player, but we can see he just hasn't quite got that cutting edge that makes you a United centre-forward."

Will Wout Weghorst be Man United's first-choice number nine next season?

Even if he does end up staying, that seems very unlikely. Weghorst hasn't been prolific enough this term, while Ten Hag has also been using him in a different role.

The Netherlands international has played as a No.10 at times, failing to impress everyone when deployed there.

"I just think Man Utd’s No.10, a top team's No.10, doesn’t look like a Weghorst in my eyes," Rio Ferdinand recently told BT Sport (via GOAL).

The Red Devils legend later went on to add: "It's a player [the No.10] that can create, has got guile, can get between the lines and get on the half turn and bring other people into play in that sense and get goals. He doesn’t offer all those things I’ve just said there."

The above isn't to say Weghorst is a bad player but, all things considered, it's not hard to understand why United are looking to move in a different direction.