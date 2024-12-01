Dean Ashton wasn't totally convinced by Manchester United's win over Everton on Sunday, despite the Red Devils brushing the Toffees aside in a 4-0 annihilation - with the former England international stating that Ruben Amorim's men were 'not very good at all', despite reaching the top half for the first time since the second gameweek of the campaign after claiming all three points.

United have moved into the top half for the first time since August, and Amorim's results have been a huge positive - alongside Ruud van Nistelrooy, who oversaw four games at United and failed to lose in his interim spell before joining Leicester City. It's now been over a month since the Red Devils lost a game of football, incidentally under Erik ten Hag - but despite the positives, Ashton isn't convinced by United.

Ashton: United 'Very Average' Despite 4-0 Win

The Red Devils still have places to improve under Ruben Amorim

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ashton stated that whilst United won thanks to their attacking stars, he wasn't overly convinced by their performance - referring to United's expected goals only being 0.13 more than Everton's tally in a result that he hinted may have flattered the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United only registered five shots on target versus Everton, scoring four of those.

The one-time England cap said:

"I didn't think Manchester United were very good at all. Once they got those two goals in the first half, they looked a lot more comfortable in possession and were able to get through the middle of Everton slightly better. "There were moments on the counter-attack where they do look electric, and that's because they've got players there that are very good at that with the attributes to hurt teams, like Amad, Rashford, and Zirkzee in particular, with Bruno Fernandes being the creative player that he is. "But again, the stats only sort of highlight what the game was like. Manchester United had an xG of 0.78, yet they've won 4-0 - and Everton had 0.65, so there's hardly anything between the xG. "United won 4-0, the feeling and confidence that breeds through the side - but it maybe glosses over a very average performance from United. Everton, I was impressed with them, but it's 4-0, it's shocking defending, and it's now a worry."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-12-24.