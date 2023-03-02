Steve McClaren spoke for every Man Utd fan at full-time of the 3-1 win over West Ham in the FA Cup

Man Utd: What Steve McClaren said to Erik ten Hag after 3-1 win vs West Ham

Steve McClaren reserved special praise for Erik ten Hag while leaving the Old Trafford dugout after Manchester United’s 3-1 win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

Ten Hag’s side advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals after coming from behind to beat the Hammers.

Said Benrahma put West Ham 1-0 up with a fine strike in the 54th minute, but United were back on level terms in the 77th minute thanks to a Nayef Aguerd own goal.

Teenager Alejandro Garnacho then put Man Utd 2-1 up in the 90th minute with a beautiful curling effort before Fred added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage-time.

Twelve months ago this would have been a game that United almost certainly would have lost after conceding the opening goal.

Ten Hag, who helped Man Utd win their first trophy for six years on Sunday after defeating Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, has transformed the team since replacing interim head coach Ralf Rangnick last summer.

The former Ajax boss has been at Old Trafford for less than a year but has already managed to instil a winning mentality throughout the squad.

This point was made by McClaren, the 61-year-old England boss who returned to Man Utd last summer to become one of Ten Hag’s assistant coaches, shortly after the full-time whistle.

Video: What did Steve McClaren say to Erik ten Hag?

As he walked down the stairs, McClaren pointed at the Dutch coach and appeared to say: “You did it. It was your winning mentality!”

Watch the clip here:

Notice how the humble Ten Hag shied away from taking credit for United’s comeback.

This wholesome moment between McClaren and Ten Hag has gone viral on Twitter, with Man Utd fans understandably loving the interaction between the two coaches.

The clip sums up the positive mood in the United camp right now.

Will Manchester United now win the FA Cup?

Having already secured the first domestic trophy of the season, the recently-crowned Carabao Cup champions now have their sights set on adding to their silverware tally in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils have been drawn to face Premier League opponents Fulham in the quarter-finals.

United are arguably the strongest team left in the competition, with the possible exception of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who take on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in the next round.

"It will be difficult because they are playing really well,” Ten Hag said of Fulham in his post-match interview with ITV Sport. “We will have to be well prepared to win that game."

