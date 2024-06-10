Highlights Both Man United and the player's camp are open to offers for Antony this summer.

Uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's future leaves the Brazilian's situation "really quiet" for the time being.

Antony's second-season performance at Old Trafford was poor, placing him under scrutiny.

Manchester United are expecting to listen to offers for Brazilian winger Antony, should any arrive this summer. The forward joined United in 2022 for £86m and, despite netting on his debut in a thrilling victory over Arsenal, has failed to live up to expectations in his first two years at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that "things are quiet" around the club at the moment due to Erik ten Hag's future being so uncertain, and the fact there has been no concrete update on whether he will remain in the hot seat or be sacked following the club's FA Cup final triumph.

However, the Italian sports journalist has revealed that he expects any approach for Antony to be carefully considered by the club's hierarchy, as well as the player's camp.

'It's really quiet' at Man Utd

Understandably, things are not moving too quickly at Man Utd considering the situation with the manager. Even if Ten Hag was to leave - which looks increasingly likely - it will take time for the club to appoint a replacement, especially with reported favourite Gareth Southgate busy at the European Championships with England.

The transfer window opens later this week, and United will be poised for any offers that come in for the attacker, according to Romano.

He said:

"At the moment, the situation is really, really quiet. "In case they receive an important proposal, I think it will be considered by all parties. "But at the moment it is not something realistic, because they don't even know the manager, so it's really, really quiet around them."

Antony Offers Will be Considered by All Parties

Erik ten Hag wanted to sign the player after Old Trafford arrival

Antony's move to United from Ajax was a blockbuster signing for Man Utd, as the club coughed up a huge fee to secure the player from the Dutch side. The Brazil international arrived having registered 22 goal involvements in 33 games across all competitions during his final season for the Eredivisie giants.

There was plenty of excitement around Atony's arrival, as was to be expected, as he joined alongside the likes of fellow Ajax star Lisandro Martinez and Real Madrid's Casemiro in a big-spending summer for the Red Devils to kickstart the Ten Hag era.

Antony's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 8th Minutes 1,324 15th Goals 1 =5th Assists 1 =5th Shots per game 1.5 5th Key passes per game 0.8 =7th Dribbles per game 0.9 =5th xG 4.11 6th xG difference -3.11 24th Match rating 6.54 16th

But it could not have gone much worse for the 24-year-old. In his debut year, he managed a respectable eight goals in 44 appearances, four of those coming in the Premier League. However, during his second season, he could only rack up three goals, and just one in the league. A tally that is a far cry from what Man Utd fans expected from a player that cost on the verge of £90m.

Despite that, it hasn't all been bad for the winger. For instance, in December, after a fine draw at Anfield against Liverpool, Antony was praised by former Manchester United defender Phil Bardsley for his "outstanding" defensive efforts.

United Taking Their Time Over Ten Hag Decision

The Dutchman led United to FA Cup final success over Manchester City

According to Ben Jacobs, United have undertaken a "complicated review process", which has left Ten Hag completely in the dark since United's FA Cup success at Wembley last month.

Jacobs told GMS: "The Ratcliffe-led new sporting department are also projecting their new model and working out whether, regardless of the highs and lows of last season, Ten Hag is the right person to thrive under what will be going forward is a very different sporting strategy."

This means the club are not just reviewing "the highs and the lows of last season, such as the lowest ever Premier League finish and winning the FA Cup" but are taking on a much more thorough approach, with long-term plans for the club at the forefront of any decisions.

Until then, it can be expected to be quiet on the transfer front at Old Trafford.

