Manchester United are progressing 'well' with a deal for Mason Mount, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been a key target for United all summer and Romano believes Erik ten Hag will eventually land the midfielder.

Manchester United transfer news - Mason Mount

Quickly highlighted as a key midfield option for the summer transfer window, United targeted Mount before the 2022/23 season had even come to a close.

Said to be enchanted by the 24-year-old's ability and potential, ten Hag has made it clear to the United hierarchy that a deal has to be done for the wantaway Chelsea star.

It was confirmed via Romano's YouTube channel on Tuesday afternoon that Mount has instructed the Chelsea board he will not be signing a contract extension, with the expectation now being he'll be sold this summer for a fee of between £60-65m.

United have already tried to free Mount from his £80,000-per-week Chelsea contract by submitting an offer worth £50 million - one which was quickly laughed off by the capital club (via Dharmesh Sheth).

It's claimed negotiations between the two parties are set to continue, but the Manchester-based outfit will not exceed the valuation they have set internally for Mount.

As such, it could mean United and Chelsea are forced to patch out the differences in valuations, but that isn't something Romano expects will be too much of a problem when it comes to securing a deal.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount to United?

When asked exclusively by GIVEMESPORT about the latest with Mount's proposed deal to the 20-time English champions, Romano hinted an agreement could be just around the corner.

Speaking on the Chelsea academy graduate, Romano said: "This is going well, this is proceeding but it's still not a done deal. The feeling is that contact will continue in the next days to try to get it done.”

What next for United in their pursuit of Mount?

As reported by ESPN, Chelsea have set a £70 million price tag on Mount's services, with the Blues hoping to land a sizeable fee for one of their best academy products.

It's an asking price that United have hesitancies over matching, as the 2023 League Cup winners are unsure if £70 million lines up with his status as a player with one year left on his contract.

Instead, as stated in the report, United are set to push for a lower fee, with hopes in their camp a deal can be struck for between £50 million and £60 million.

With ten Hag so keen on signing Mount this summer, expect more bids to come in from the United end, as Chelsea become pressurised to sell the England international.