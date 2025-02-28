Manchester United are considering a summer move for Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe particularly keen on bringing the England captain to Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.

Ratcliffe is reportedly prioritising a new centre-forward for United this summer and has earmarked Kane as a strong option, with the striker’s release clause dropping to just £54m.

The Red Devils’ interest in Kane is not new – they considered a move for the 31-year-old nearly two seasons ago before opting to sign Rasmus Hojlund in a £72m deal.

However, with the Dane struggling to convince, United could decide to move him on in the offseason, with Serie A clubs interested in bringing him back to Italy.

Man United Eyeing Harry Kane

Ratcliffe keen on the 31-year-old’s arrival

According to Fichajes, Kane could be targeted by several European clubs this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest in the England striker.

However, Ratcliffe is said to be ‘determined to do everything’ to secure the 31-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford after the season and pair him with Ruben Amorim.

Kane has reportedly not ruled out a return to the Premier League amid growing uncertainty over his future at Bayern, with the German club considering replacing him with a younger forward.

The Bundesliga giants have already held discussions over potential alternatives, with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko among the names being considered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 appearances for Bayern this season.

Kane, praised as ‘world-class’ by Barney Ronay, is under contract at Bayern until June 2027 and is reportedly the club’s highest-paid player, earning around £400,000 per week.

Tottenham Hotspur hold a first-option agreement on the 31-year-old, giving them priority to re-sign him ahead of other clubs if Bayern decide to sell this summer.

Harry Kane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 21 Goals 21 Assists 7 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,641

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Have Better Chance of Signing £50m 'Monster' Than Osimhen Manchester United are certain they have a better chance of signing Liam Delap than first-choice target Victor Osimhen in the summer

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-02-25.