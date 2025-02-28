Manchester United are considering a summer move for Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe particularly keen on bringing the England captain to Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.
Ratcliffe is reportedly prioritising a new centre-forward for United this summer and has earmarked Kane as a strong option, with the striker’s release clause dropping to just £54m.
The Red Devils’ interest in Kane is not new – they considered a move for the 31-year-old nearly two seasons ago before opting to sign Rasmus Hojlund in a £72m deal.
However, with the Dane struggling to convince, United could decide to move him on in the offseason, with Serie A clubs interested in bringing him back to Italy.
Man United Eyeing Harry Kane
Ratcliffe keen on the 31-year-old’s arrival
According to Fichajes, Kane could be targeted by several European clubs this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest in the England striker.
However, Ratcliffe is said to be ‘determined to do everything’ to secure the 31-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford after the season and pair him with Ruben Amorim.
Kane has reportedly not ruled out a return to the Premier League amid growing uncertainty over his future at Bayern, with the German club considering replacing him with a younger forward.
The Bundesliga giants have already held discussions over potential alternatives, with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko among the names being considered.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 appearances for Bayern this season.
Kane, praised as ‘world-class’ by Barney Ronay, is under contract at Bayern until June 2027 and is reportedly the club’s highest-paid player, earning around £400,000 per week.
Tottenham Hotspur hold a first-option agreement on the 31-year-old, giving them priority to re-sign him ahead of other clubs if Bayern decide to sell this summer.
|
Harry Kane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga)
|
Games
|
21
|
Goals
|
21
|
Assists
|
7
|
Goal-creating actions
|
16
|
Minutes played
|
1,641
Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-02-25.