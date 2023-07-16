Manchester United will focus on signing Rasmus Hojlund after they land Andre Onana and could offer one of their forwards to Atalanta as part of a potential deal, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Galetti, the Serie A outfit have already asked for information on the Red Devils player.

Man United transfer news — Rasmus Hojlund

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are getting encouragement that Hojlund wants to join them this summer.

A switch to Old Trafford could see the striker link up with Onana, who is closing in on a move to Erik ten Hag's side.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, United are set to sign the Inter Milan goalkeeper in a deal worth around £47m.

The Manchester club are in need of a new shot-stopper for the 2023/24 season following David de Gea's exit.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Rasmus Hojlund and Man United?

Galetti says United will turn their attention to Hojlund once Onana is through the door and could offer Atalanta Mason Greenwood on loan to lower the Dane's €60m (£51m) price tag.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "During the discussions on the Danish forward, Atalanta also asked for information on Mason Greenwood, who could temporarily leave the Red Devils this summer and who could lower Rasmus’ price tag, which is currently set at €60m. After the closure of the deal for Onana, United will focus on Rasmus."

Who else could leave Man United on loan?

As well as Greenwood, Donny van de Beek is another United player who could be departing Old Trafford temporarily.

According to 90min, the Red Devils want to sell the Dutchman this summer but a loan move is more likely. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are all thought to be monitoring his situation.

The same outlet also claims that Van de Beek has suitors in Italy, with Inter Milan, AS Roma and AC Milan all interested, so he does appear to have options.

In terms of permanent exits at Old Trafford, Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT that United are prepared to listen to offers for Fred.

With Ten Hag bringing in Mason Mount, it would hardly be a surprise to see one or two midfielders leave the red side of Manchester before the transfer market shuts. The 20-time English champions could also make a move for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, so Fred's position does look to be in real danger right now.

Ever since he arrived at United, Ten Hag has been ruthless. He was not afraid to drop Cristiano Ronaldo before eventually allowing him to leave the club, so you cannot really expect him to show mercy to the likes of Fred and Van de Beek.

If the former Ajax manager does not see a future for the duo under him, then he is going to let them know. In fact, considering all of the above, he probably already has.