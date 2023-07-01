Manchester United face decisive talks over this weekend that will determine whether they land a new star goalkeeper.

On Friday night Manchester United sources were indicating that while formal interest had been lodged in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, the discussion was not quite as far along as reported.

That flies in the face of reports from Italy, where insiders are convinced United are on the verge of a £40million offer to take the goalkeeper into English football.

Man United transfer talks will continue today

Internal conversations at Old Trafford were set to continue Saturday as the club align a plan for how to approach the situation, with scope to make a decision on a formal offer at the start of the week, according to sources.

The expectation is that a bid will be made for Onana, which would totally transform United's style of play out of the back for next season, yet there was a twist in the tale on Friday as David De Gea was released from his contract at United but the club asked him to remain open-minded about the possibility of another offer in the coming days.

De Gea is getting married this weekend and the club are keen not to make any decision over this period out of respect. The player himself has the chance to move to Saudi Arabia this summer but intermediaries are also now working on opportunities within Europe.

This all comes as United address the fact they can not revamp their side as needed within their £120million transfer budget.

They have already committed £55million to the purchase of Mason Mount from Chelsea and the £40million price on Onana would be with that full amount up front.

What about a new striker?

It leaves the Reds facing a situation whereby they need a new striker - but would only have £25million to play with. And beyond that, they had been hoping to recruit additionally in defence and midfield.

If a move for Onana does not work out United will ask De Gea to consider a new short-term agreement but it has also been suggested by sources that they retain an interest in three other goalkeepers - two abroad and one being Brentford keeper David Raya. United are being linked to Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez but his valuation is even higher than Onana or Raya.

Elsewhere, United continue to hold an interest in Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta but there are indications that Erik ten hag is aware the club may begin pre-season with Marcus Rashford having to be used as a centre-forward, along with Anthony Martial as the other main option as they struggle to find a buyer.