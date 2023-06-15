Manchester United will look to up the ante in their pursuit of Chelsea's Mason Mount in the coming days, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with United believed to be the side best placed to land his signature having had a £40m bid rejected on Wednesday, as per Sky Sports.

Manchester United transfer news - Mason Mount

Set to be one of the sagas of the transfer window, United are refusing to back down in their efforts to sign Mount from Chelsea this summer.

It comes after a previous report from The Telegraph which detailed conversations Mount has already had with United, amid rumours that personal terms have already been agreed.

The report claims that Mount has also been a player of interest for both Liverpool and Arsenal, but is now expected to sign for Erik ten Hag's side instead.

That's despite continued efforts by the Chelsea hierarchy to try and convince the England international to sign a contract extension, with his current deal's expiry date looming large.

The capital club find themselves trapped in the middle of a conundrum, as Mount's deal with Chelsea is set to run out at the end of next season, meaning he could leave on a free transfer.

It's left Todd Boehly and Co. debating whether to keep Mount at the club for an extra year, or cash in on the midfielder by selling him to United this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount to Man United?

When speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano says that United are determined to find an agreement that can bring Mount to Old Trafford.

On the 24-year-old, Romano said: "United are not changing their position, they will insist in the next days. But it also depends on Chelsea more than Man United in this moment, as it depends on the price tag."

How much will Mount likely cost Man United?

As alluded to by Romano, the price tag is likely to be the only sticking point that could stop this deal from going through.

As per the earlier Telegraph report, t's said that the Blues will hold out for a fee closer to £70 million, something which United themselves may find too hefty to sanction.

It's unknown at this stage whether either side will be willing to compromise on their initial valuations, but with the transfer window now open expect plenty of back and forth throughout the summer.