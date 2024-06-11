Highlights Man Utd monitoring defensive midfield market but will focus on Ten Hag's future before Palhinha negotiations.

Club prioritising resolving manager situation before making major transfer decisions for new midfielder.

The club are also eyeing a deal for Michael Olise, who is now open to an Old Trafford move.

Manchester United are keeping an eye on the defensive midfield market but, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club’s intentions with Fulham ace Joao Palhinha are not as advanced as other reports have suggested. Instead, the club are looking to address the future of Erik ten Hag before making any major transfer decisions.

The Dutchman has entered the off-season unsure whether he will return as Manchester United’s manager. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are taking their time to complete an internal review before a new defensive midfielder is signed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag oversaw Man Utd’s worst Premier League finish in their history in 2023/24 as they finished eighth on 60 points.

That said, picking up a new engine room operator to perform in front of the back four is doubtlessly in the club’s plans. The futures of both Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat are hanging by a thread and the Old Trafford brass will be keen to snare a long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Romano: Palhinha and Man Utd Latest

‘At the moment, Palhinha is not negotiating with Man Utd’

Close

According to MailOnline, Bayern Munich have lodged a bid worth £30 million for the Portuguese talisman’s services after coming whiskers away from doing so last summer. Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol recently revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that both Manchester United and Barcelona were interested in the 28-year-old - hailed as 'phenomenal' by Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan - though his current employers are holding out for an offer worth double what the German outfit have tabled.

Referencing the aforementioned report while writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano has somewhat poured cold water on Palhinha’s links to Old Trafford, suggesting that they are waiting to resolve Ten Hag’s future before adding more bodies to the squad. He wrote:

“I wanted to clarify something on Joao Palhinha because yesterday we had some reports in England about interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. However, at the moment, Man United are still waiting to resolve the manager situation before attacking any position for the market.

Palhinha, Casemiro, Amrabat - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistics Palhinha Casemiro Amrabat Minutes 2,711 1,987 933 Goals/Assists 4/1 1/2 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 83 82.6 88.1 Tackles per game 4.6 3.3 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.4 0.7 0.4 Overall rating 7.04 6.97 6.24

The transfer expert did insist the 13-time Premier League champions are still monitoring the options available to them this summer but will wait to begin any negotiations until they are certain about who will be in the dugout in 2024/25 and beyond.

“Of course, United are still keeping an eye on the market, but they will not advance in any negotiations until they know who is going to be their coach. So at the moment Palhinha is not negotiating with Manchester United, we’ll have to wait and see what happens there with Erik ten Hag, or if they decide to go for a replacement.”

Man Utd Target Olise now Keen on Old Trafford Move

Stamford Bridge also a potential destination

Close

From one position to another, the Red Devils are also looking at a right-winger after Antony’s hodgepodge start to life in England. Michael Olise of Crystal Palace, also admired by Chelsea, is of interest to the Red Devils and journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he is open to a move up north.

The Frenchman, who has not been picked for Didier Deschamps’ Euro 2024 squad, enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 season, despite being struck by injury, as he weighed in with 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League. Under Oliver Glasner, the fleet-footed winger came on leaps and bounds - and a move to a club of a bigger stature seems inevitable this summer.