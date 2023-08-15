Manchester United are now hoping to push forward with a move for Sofyan Amrabat in the coming days, but Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT any hopes of a deal could hinge on one specific factor.

Amrabat has been targeted by United for the majority of the transfer window, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield options.

Manchester United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

There hasn't been a shortage of transfer activity at Old Trafford this summer, with United having welcomed plenty of incomings, while waving goodbye to a number of outgoings.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have been the pick of the Red Devils' signings - business which has cost United a figure in the region of £150 million.

It has piled the pressure on manager ten Hag to deliver more consistent sets of results at Old Trafford, after the Dutch manager oversaw a positive, but at times patchy first season in charge.

Only two teams in the top 10 scored fewer goals than United last season, with the addition of currently injured Hojlund unlikely to alleviate their goalscoring problems.

What's more, given the level of overhaul seen from the Stretford-based outfit this summer, ten Hag is also battling with reuniting his squad after a hectic transfer window.

The latest departure from Old Trafford was midfielder Fred, who left for Turkish giant Fenerbahce over the weekend, with United pocketing a modest £8 million fee.

Despite this, it's rumoured that even more incomings and outgoings can be expected before next month's deadline, starting with yet more midfield reshuffles.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United?

Recognising United's keen interest in Fiorentina star Amrabat, Italian journalist Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT that any deal for the anchorman could take some time to complete, with the Premier League side still working on yet more exits.

Hinting that Scott McTominay could be in line for a departure before Amrabat is brought in, the reliable reporter said: “In the last few days everything went slowly for Amrabat. United as we know have always been interested in the Moroccan midfielder.

"But up until Fred had decided his new destination, they didn’t want to rush things.

"They are now also focusing on the exit of McTominay. So United will prefer to eventually speed things up after some exits.”

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

Despite being high up on their list of targets, Amrabat isn't the only midfielder currently being courted by United.

As per a report by The Daily Mail, it's claimed Everton man Amadou Onana could be sought after as an alternative, having shone for a relatively poor Toffees side last season.

The Belgian international notched up 35 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, including an impressive 29 starts in the Premier League.

A combative operator, capable of playing in a holding role, or as part of a midfield three, it's easy to see why United are eyeing up a move for the talented 21-year-old.