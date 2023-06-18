Manchester United will receive enquiries for Donny van de Beek this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has had another difficult season at Old Trafford and now looks ready to move on.

Man United transfer news — Donny van de Beek

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Van de Beek will consider his options in the transfer window.

The 26-year-old barely played last season due to a knee injury, managing to start just two games in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

United signed Van de Beek from Ajax for an initial £35m fee back in 2020, according to BBC Sport.

However, he has really struggled since his arrival at Old Trafford, going out on loan to Everton during the 2021/22 campaign to get more game time.

What has Dean Jones said about Donny van de Beek and Man United?

Jones is now expecting clubs to ask United about Van de Beek's availability.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "We'll have to see what else happens with other outgoings at Man United because obviously, at the moment, there's uncertainty around certainly [Scott] McTominay, potentially Fred, although I think he'll probably end up staying, and others around that midfield, with obviously [Marcel] Sabitzer being there on loan last season.

"So there's a lot to sort out, but there'll certainly be enquiries going in for Van de Beek and United are trying to deal right now with how they will figure it all out."

Should Donny van de Beek leave Man United this summer?

Yes. For multiple reasons, such as injuries, it just has not worked out for the Dutchman at Old Trafford. To put things simply, it looks like he could do with a fresh start.

United are also pursuing Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount right now. CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT last week that the 24-year-old is a "high priority" for manager Erik ten Hag.

His arrival would no doubt make it even harder for Van de Beek to win a spot in the Red Devils' starting XI.Van de Beek is certainly a player with ability. In the 2019/20 edition of the Champions League, the Netherlands international scored two goals and provided one assist in five games, as per WhoScored. He also made 1.6 key passes per match, the third-highest average in his squad.

United supporters have not quite seen that attacking threat and his overall quality at Old Trafford, though, and may not ever as he moves closer to the exit door.