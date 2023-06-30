Manchester United will struggle to find a buyer for Anthony Martial this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Jones thinks his reported £25m price tag sounds like a snip, he believes the 27-year-old's injury record and lack of consistency may put clubs off.

Man United transfer news — Anthony Martial

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggested to GIVEMESPORT that United could look to cash in on Martial to raise some funds.

Since then, the Daily Mail has claimed that the Red Devils would be open to selling the forward for around £25m.

The same outlet states that the likes of Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Fred and Donny van de Beek may also leave United this summer, so there could be a huge clear-out at Old Trafford.

Martial has been at the Manchester club since 2015, joining from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £58m, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Anthony Martial?

Jones does not think clubs will be queuing up to sign Martial.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Anthony Martial, £25m seems like a snip when you consider the style of player he is. But given his injury record, given the lack of consistency of goals across his time at United too, I'm not sure that many clubs are going to go for that.

"So it sounds fine to have this sale of all these players but, even at a cut price, I think you're going to struggle."

Should someone take a punt on Anthony Martial?

If he is only going to cost £25m, then yes. As Jones mentioned, his injury record is obviously one huge red flag.

Still, Martial brings a lot to the table when he is fit. The Frenchman is a versatile forward, able to play up top and on the wing.

Martial is also a very good dribbler. As per FBref, he has ranked in the 86th percentile for successful take-ons among his positional peers over the last year.

"He is the kind of player that needs confidence," former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves said on BT Sport (via MailOnline) last October. "When he has it, he is a handful, he is a proper player and I think he is good when he is on the move and moving forward."

For £25m and on lower wages, Martial could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for someone this transfer window.