Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out with Arsenal for Bryan Mbeumo next summer and are willing to double the Brentford forward's wages, according to The Mirror.

Mbeumo is joint-third in the Premier League's Golden Boot race with 13 goals in 20 games for Thomas Frank's Bees. There were concerns the club would struggle after Ivan Toney's departure last summer, but the Cameroonian has come to the fore.

The 25-year-old has thrived on the right wing, forming a formidable partnership with Yoane Wissa at the Gtech. His versatility has been displayed, playing up top but flourishing out wide. The 'insane' forward boasts a lethal left foot that has done damage throughout the season.

Arsenal And United To Engage In Tug-Of-War For Mbeumo

Arteta and Amorim are fans of the in-form Cameroonian

Arsenal have reportedly been tracking Mbeumo as they look to give Mikel Arteta more options in attack amid criticism over a lack of firepower. The Gunners perhaps lack a clinical finisher who can fire them to the Premier League title, as seen several times this season in their title race with Liverpool.

United have also set their sights on the Brentford man and want to give Ruben Amorim more options for attack. His excellent form has alerted the Red Devils, who are reportedly plotting a £40 million offer for the 18-cap Cameroon international. They are looking to get a march on the North Londoners by offering to 'double' Mbeumo's purported £50,000 per week wages.

Mbeumo joined the Bees from French outfit Troyes in 2019 for £5.9 million. The move came while Frank's side were still in the EFL Championship, and he was perhaps behind the club's former attackers Toney, Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma in his development.

There's no doubt Mbeumo is now the talisman at the Gtech and can fit seamlessly into any Premier League attack. He's put up goalscoring numbers on the same level as Chelsea star Cole Palmer this term.

Bryan Mbeumo Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 13 Expected Goals (xG) 6.25 Goals Per Game 0.7 Shots Per Game 1.8 Shots On Target Per Game 1.1 Goal Conversion 37% Assists 3 Big Chances Created 9 Accurate Crosses 1.2 (23%) Successful Dribbles 1.3 (51%) Ground Duels Won 3.8 (53%)

Arsenal and United could face competition from Newcastle United, who have also been long-term admirers. A move isn't expected this window, and the South London outfit are going to rebuff offers, and the player won't push to leave with a year left on his contract.

However, it's a similar situation to Toney. The England international headed into the final year of his contract before leaving for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli last summer for £40 million.

All statistics are courtesy of SofaScore and are correct as of 11/01/2025.

Related Arsenal ‘Make Phone Call’ to Sign ‘World-Class’ Man Utd Star Arsenal have made a significant step in a potential pursuit of a Manchester United star.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox