Manchester United could be let down in their bid to sign Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, according to reports - with Spanish outlets stating that the star doesn't want to leave the La Liga giants and that he will turn down approaches from the Red Devils in the process.

United have struggled in midfield so far this season, with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount failing to make their marks on Ruben Amorim's squad because of a number of factors - and that seemingly saw the club target Lopez to come into their ranks. However, they could be unsuccessful in their search, with Lopez wanting to prove himself in his homeland.

Report: United Interested in Lopez, Doesn't Want to Leave Barcelona

The midfielder has been superb for Barcelona and has attracted interest

The report by Spanish outlet Fichajes states that Lopez's 'outstanding' performances this season have not gone unnoticed outside of La Liga, with the midfielder catching the attention of Premier League clubs - including United. Various sides have aimed to tempt him with a move to England with attractive financial offers, but Lopez has made it clear that he does not wish to leave the Camp Nou.

Fermin Lopez's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 13th Goals 2 =8th Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 =13th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =9th Match rating 6.48 20th

United have set their sights on the talented youngster, presenting an offer worth nearly double his current salary in Catalonia, with a €70million (£60million) deal being readied - but after signing a new contract to the tune of a €500million (£430million) release clause, it means that Barcelona are unwilling to accept any £60million deal.

Lopez also reportedly turned the personal offer down, with Spanish publication Sport stating that the Huelva-born star made it abundantly clear from the get-go to his representatives and the club that his only aim is to succeed at Barcelona - confirming his commitment to Hansi Flick for the future.

However, United's interest hasn't faded, and they could still look to pursue a deal in the upcoming transfer windows, with the Old Trafford outfit being convinced that Lopez has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fermin Lopez has two caps for Spain's senior team.

Lopez made the move to Barcelona at the age of just 13, and rising through the ranks on the north-east coast, he made his debut for the club in a friendly against Real Madrid in pre-season of the previous campaign with a goal and an assist, seeing him described as 'outstanding' by Fichajes.

Since then, Lopez has shot to stardom with 31 appearances in La Liga garnering eight goals last season - and with two in 14 this time around, he's continuing to grow.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-02-25.

Related Man Utd Want to Sign 'Unbelievable' Everton Star for Amorim The Toffees striker is set to be a free agent this summer, as things stand.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.