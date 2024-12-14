Manchester United are reportedly ready to cash in on Christian Eriksen amid the veteran midfielder falling down Ruben Amorim’s pecking order, according to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The Dane was a regular starter under former manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the season but has lacked game time under his new coach.Eriksen started Amorim’s first game in charge of the Red Devils in a 1-1 draw away at Ipswich Town. He lasted 68 minutes before being hooked in the second half and hasn’t appeared under the Portuguese since that game.

The former Tottenham and Brentford playmaker, hailed as world-class by Danish teammate Kasper Schmeichel, could be sold in January, with United looking to get a fee for the 32-year-old before his contract expires in June. He’s been with the club since July 2022, and the club stand to make a profit on him if they sanction a sale as he arrived as a free agent.

Manchester United are prepared to offload several high-profile stars to help kickstart Amorim's era at Old Trafford. Eriksen is joined by Marcus Rashford among players who could depart in the near future.

Eriksen spoke about his situation in October and admitted his future was out of his hands. He told Danish outlet BOLD:

No, we are not there at the moment [talks about staying put]. I have one year left, and then we can have another conversation next year when you stand in a different place.

Eriksen had impressed under Ten Hag before Amorim’s arrival despite United's worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign. He managed two goals and as many assists in four Europa League games but could be set to depart next month.

Christian Eriksen 2024-25 Statistics Appearances 14 Goals 4 Assists 3

Manchester United might be eyeing a replacement

The Dane could be immediately replaced

Manchester United are set for another rebuild under Amorim and want to strengthen their midfield. The Red Devils are reportedly setting their sights on Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has been earning plaudits in Serie A.

Plettenberg reports that the club are discussing a move for the Brazilian, who is ‘highly valued internally’. He’s appeared 21 times across competitions this season, posting two goals and one assist.

Ederson is a defensive midfielder and could come in as Casemiro’s long-term replacement. United could use cash made from an Eriksen to fund a move for the 25-year-old who has just over two years left on his contract.

Amorim has seen glaring issues in his squad since taking over in November, and vulnerabilities in midfield have been a concern. Ederson has long been viewed as one of the most reliable holding midfielders in Europe. He caught the eye in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph last season, helping his side beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/12/2024.