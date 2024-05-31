Highlights Manchester United are set to secure a transfer move for Australian youngster James Overy despite their season only coming to a close last week.

Overy chose United over Everton and West Ham, signing a three-year deal with the club.

The 16-year-old was given VIP treatment by United, showcasing their commitment to developing talented young players.

Manchester United's season isn't even a week over yet after their 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday - but the Red Devils have got to work in the transfer market by securing a move for Australian youngster James Overy.

United's youthful prospects were one of the only shining lights in an otherwise disappointing season; with the development of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Willy Kambwala being rare moments of joy as United recorded their lowest Premier League finish. A strong young squad means that the Red Devils have a platform for the future, and with some strong first-team signings in the INEOS era, they could become a force to be reckoned with once again. But Alan Nixon claims that United will sign Overy as their first of the summer, in a bid to continue setting the building blocks for future success.

Manchester United: James Overy Transfer Latest

The Red Devils are set to bring in the youngster imminently

The report on Nixon's Patreon states that United have won the race for the Australian teenager, having beaten fellow Premier League outfits Everton and West Ham to his signature.

Overy, 16, has been given tours of all three clubs to have a look around his potential destination - and it's United he has chosen as his next move. The youngster left Perth Glory after his family moved to the south of England in Devon, playing for Newton Abbot Spurs for a short time; though he's made an upgrade with Old Trafford being his next club.

United have given him a three-year-deal, and will need to compensate Perth Glory for the move under FIFA ruling.

Overy was given 'VIP Treatment' by United during his time in Manchester, training amongst their top youngsters whilst also being housed at Hotel Football; the hotel run by the Class of 92 that overlooks Old Trafford. He was photographed in front of cartoons of United legends whilst being shown around, and they will serve as inspiration for the player he could become.

United Will Add to Their Australian Contingent

There haven't been many players from Down Under at Old Trafford

United have only had two players to have played for them from Australia in their history. Ray Baartz will go down as an unknown quantity; he signed for the Red Devils, like Overy, at 16 back in 1963 - but a lack of first-team opportunities saw him move Down Under just two years after he joined the club at youth level.

The other is Mark Bosnich. The shot-stopper joined the Red Devils as a youngster from Sydney Croatia, making three appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson in the pre-Premier League era - but again, a lack of opportunities saw him move back to Oceania.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United recorded their lowest finish ever in the Premier League after they came eighth

However, Aston Villa saw fit to sign him and he became their first-choice goalkeeper throughout the majority of the 1990's in the Premier League, racking up 178 top-flight appearances for the West Midlands club before United signed him again. A mainstay in their 1999-2000 season which saw them win the Premier League, Bosnich later moved to Chelsea just days after his 29th birthday after falling out out of favour behind Fabian Barthez at Old Trafford.

If Overy can replicate the success that Bosnich showed throughout his spells at Villa and United, he'll be an astute signing that will go down as Jim Ratcliffe's first in his time at the Theatre of Dreams.

Related Stan Collymore Would Take Pochettino Over Ten Hag at Man Utd Stan Collymore believes Erik ten Hag should not stay on as Manchester United manager.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.