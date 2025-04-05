Manchester United have got a brand new wonderkid on their hands in 14-year-old JJ Gabriel, after he scored twice on his debut for the Under-18's against Leeds United.

The young Red Devils claimed an absolutely stunning 13-1 win against a rival Leeds side, which saw young forward Victor Musa score six times in the first-half alone as they went into the break 9-0 up.

But the headlines were stolen by teenage sensation Gabriel, who made his debut for the team despite being several years below the limit.

JJ Gabriel Scores Twice for Man Utd Under-18's

Video shows why he is 'the next Ronaldo'

With the Reds 10-1 up in the second half, coach Adam Lawrence saw it as the perfect opportunity to introduce Gabriel and give the talented youngster a good run out.

He didn't fail to impress either in his cameo, scoring twice and turning in a fine performance to show that he is more than ready to step up to the level required despite his tender age.

"14-year-old JJ Gabriel's second goal on his under-18 debut today. United are doing everything in their power to keep him amid interest from pretty much every club under the sun."

Despite being just 14, Gabriel recently signed a boot deal with giants Nike, who told him during their pitch that they see him as the potential heir to the throne of Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gabriel has also trained regularly with Marcus Rashford behind the scenes, but is said to be a target for some of Europe's other top clubs as they look to take advantage of Man Utd's poor standing among the elites currently.

The forward isn't able to sign a contract for several years and that leaves him open to being poached by rival clubs, but INEOS chiefs are desperate to keep him at Old Trafford.

