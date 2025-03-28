Manchester United wonderkid Sekou Kone has scored a stunning half-volley against Leeds United on Friday afternoon.

The Red Devils youngster has been on the brink of breaking into the first-team in recent months after arriving last summer as one of the first signings of the INEOS era.

The Mali sensation is considered to be one of the most highly-rated youngsters at Carrington currently and is expected to have a big future at the club, which he showed with a sensational strike in the second half of their U21's clash with rivals Leeds on Friday.

Video: Sekou Kone Scores Screamer v Leeds

Kone has featured on bench for Amorim already

The 19-year-old was lurking on the edge of the box as Man Utd had an attacking corner, and he latched on to a loose ball after a failed clearance to smash an 'incredible' half-volley into the top corner.

It's well known that manager Ruben Amorim is a big fan of the midfielder's profile, and the expectation is that he will break into the first-team sooner rather than later.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that there was no plan to fast-track Kone into Amorim's squad as he was still adapting to England and the style of football, but a recent injury crisis saw him get named on the bench for Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton - proving how highly Amorim rates him.

There is now an expectation that Kone will feature for the first-team at some point before the end of the season, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro both expected to leave at the end of the campaign and the Portuguese boss could look at his young options before entering the transfer market.

Another youngster in Toby Collyer has established himself as part of the first-team now, while striker Chido Obi and defenders Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass have also made their first-team debuts.

Bendito Mantato is also set to be given an opportunity before the end of the season after agreeing his first professional contract with the club, which should be signed next week.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.