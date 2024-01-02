Highlights Sergio Reguilon will not be signing permanently with Manchester United due to the club's left-back conundrum.

The return of Luke Shaw and Erik ten Hag's preference to deploy Diogo Dalot on the left have limited Reguilon's game time.

Manchester United are looking to sign Bundesliga players Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner to address their goalscoring woes.

Manchester United won’t be signing Sergio Reguilon on a permanent deal in the summer window as transfer insider Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, explained the influence that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will have on the Spaniard’s future.

Amid the Red Devils’ injury crisis, particularly to Luke Shaw, the loan signing of Reguilon was made in the summer, which left prospective deals for the likes of Manchester United-linked Marc Cucurella and Marcos Alonso dead in the water.

Having spent too long on the fringes of the Tottenham Hotspur squad, Reguilon viewed his stint at Old Trafford, albeit temporary, as somewhat a fresh start with him still in his pomp at 27 years of age; though it's safe to say that the deal has not worked out for any relevant party.

Reguilon will not prolong Old Trafford stay amid game time struggles

Erik ten Hag’s hand was forced in the summer transfer window with his first choice left-back Shaw out nursing an injury, while Tyrell Malacia – Shaw’s understudy – was also ruled out injured. Signing a player on a permanent deal seemed overkill, so the Dutchman opted for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Reguilon on a switch that saw him don the Manchester United threads until the end of the current campaign.

The deal, in the early stages at least, seemed to be a coup with Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that the six-cap Spain international, alongside Rasmus Hojlund, were ‘rare positives’ to come out of Manchester United’s dismal start to the campaign. Yet, he is still yet to become a regular feature for the 13-time Premier League champions, playing just 653 minutes across all competitions thus far.

Related Man Utd target Viktor Gyokeres 'doesn't want Premier League move' Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, but it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

With Shaw often unavailable and Malacia still yet to plunder a single minute this season, Ten Hag has often opted to use Diogo Dalot – a right-back by trade – on the left, which, in turn, has left Reguilon, who Spurs signed for £32 million back in 2020, warming the bench more often than not.

Even if the Old Trafford-based outfit intended to extend his stint at the club, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT, that it would be ‘complicated’ thanks to Manchester United’s current left-back conundrum involving Shaw and Malacia. The Stretford club could aid a January move for Reguilon, however, with Borussia Dortmund earmarking him as their priority target in the window, according to Sky Sports Germany's Patrick Berger.

Any clamour over Reguilon retaining a place in Ten Hag's Manchester United set-up, however, are now dead and buried, given that The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that the £120,000-a-week earner will return to Tottenham this month after the Red Devils triggered a break clause to cut his deal shorter than initially expected.

Dean Jones on Sergio Reguilon’s Man Utd situation

On the current state of play surrounding Reguilon, Jones stated that signing the left-back on a permanent deal was never really in the club’s plans, given the return of Shaw would leave him out in the cold anyway. Especially with Ratcliffe, whose minority stake worth £1.25 billion has now been officially confirmed, poised to head the club’s football operations, any chance of Reguilon extending his stay has been hindered by the British billionaire looking to change their transfer-based philosophy.

Referencing that Shaw is a nailed-on starter when ready and raring to go and that Ten Hag seems to prefer Dalot in the left-back berth, Reguilon’s spell at Manchester United is coming to an end. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

“Obviously, the plan never really seemed that Reguilon was guaranteed to be signed long term. And the more you look at it, the less likely and necessary it seems that Reguilon will be needed at Man United. I think especially now that Ratcliffe is at the club with INEOS, they’ll have a different philosophy of signing that I think that they’ll want to bring through. “And you see the way they're going to set up the side. Obviously Luke Shaw, when he is there, is always going to play that role anyway. But the fact that Reguilon didn't start this game [against Nottingham Forest] probably gives you an inclination United won't be keeping him beyond January.”

United identify Bundesliga trio as January targets

Despite parting ways with a hefty £72 million for 20-year-old Hojlund over the summer, the club’s goalscoring woes have been plain to see, with just 22 goals in 19 Premier League outings to show for their heavy expenditure – for reference: only Burnley and Sheffield United have managed fewer with 20 and 15, respectively.

With Anthony Martial set to leave the club in 2024, the need to enrich the centre forward department is as rife as ever, especially with the inexperience of Hojlund, who has scored just one domestic goal thus far, preventing the Red Devils from becoming a side who score goals for fun.

As such, The Athletic have reported that Manchester United have drawn up a two-striker shortlist, both of whom are currently plying their trade in Germany’s top division. Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner, formerly of Chelsea, have been identified as two potential incomings, while the seasoned midfielder Thomas Müller of Bayern Munich is another player that Ten Hag and his entourage have a close eye on.

Manchester United's 2023/24 top goalscorers in all competitions (as of 02/01/24) Player Goals Games played Goals per 90 Scott McTominay 6 22 0.36 Rasmus Hojlund 6 23 0.35 Bruno Fernandes 5 26 0.20 Alejandro Garnacho 5 26 0.30 Casemiro 4 12 0.38 All statistics per BBC Sport

Despite The Athletic’s report and further suggestions that Ten Hag is aiming to bring in up to four new players - including a right-winger, a centre-back, a number eight and a defensive midfielder - in January, the Red Devils could be in line for a relatively quiet window, Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT, thanks to the majority of focus being put on the ongoing personnel changes upstairs.