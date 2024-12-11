Manchester United are 'working on' a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong after he decided he wanted to leave the club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Dutch midfielder has been a long-term target of the club since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag as manager, with a prolonged transfer saga taking place over the last three summer windows over a potential move for the now 27-year-old.

De Jong has always preferred to stay in Spain at the Nou Camp but has found himself out of Hansi Flick's favoured side this season, while injuries have been a major issue for the former Ajax man also.

Despite Ten Hag's exit at Old Trafford last month, the club still retain an interest in the midfielder and according to a report the club are currently 'working on' a deal to bring him to the Premier League. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have an interest in the player, who has decided that he wants to move on from Barcelona and with the club open to his departure.

Ruben Amorim Keen on De Jong

New manager wants midfield additions

After arriving from Sporting CP following Ten Hag's sacking, Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he will implement a new system and that will mean that new players are likely to be brought in over the coming transfer windows.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Jong missed a total of 47 games for club and country in the 2023/24 season through injury.

GMS sources have already reported that Christian Eriksen is likely to move on in 2025 as he doesn't fit the required profile of the Portuguese manager, while the expectation is that Casemiro will be moved on as the club look to get his excessive wages off the books due to his age and declining level of performance.

That would open up space to spend on new additions, and De Jong is someone who could come in and help bolster the squad. Previously described by Xavi as "one of the best in the world", his ability on the ball and energy in midfield would fit in seamlessly with Amorim's style and he would be a marquee signing for the INEOS regime.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-12-24.