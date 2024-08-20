Manchester United are still keen on securing the signature of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte before the end of the summer transfer window and reputable journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that the midfielder’s employers are ‘prepared to wait’ until the final hours of the window.

In what has been a busy summer for Erik ten Hag and Co, the former Ajax custodian welcomed the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro in the early embers of the summer before signing ex-Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to strengthen their defence.

Man Utd Latest: Manuel Ugarte

Ten Hag now going down loan with obligation to buy route

One area that is still in need of reinforcement is central midfielder with a partner for Kobbie Mainoo being a much-needed acquisition before the fast-approaching deadline on August 30.

Montevideo-born Ugarte, 23, emerged as an early option for the 13-time Premier League champions but a gulf in valuation between the two involved parties means that talks have cooled, despite the player in question 'pushing like crazy' for an Old Trafford move.

Ugarte, Casemiro, Mainoo - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Mainoo Minutes 1,935 1,987 1,942 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 3/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 86.7 Aerials won per game 0.6 1.7 0.8 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 2 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 0.9 Clearances per game 1 2.6 1.1 Overall rating 7.15 6.97 6.80

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are hoping to try a different formula in terms of striking a deal with PSG for Ugarte, who has struggled to establish himself under Luis Enrique in the French capital.

What the Red Devils hope is that they can secure the out-of-favour central midfielder this summer on an initial loan, but one that will include an obligation to buy clause, which would allow Ten Hag and Co to fork out his fee next summer.

Jacobs: PSG ‘Prepared to Wait’ for Late Man Utd Move

Sale of Eriksen and McTominay needed by Red Devils

When quizzed about Ugarte’s prospective move to Old Trafford, the ever-reliable Jacobs suggested that sources close to PSG have revealed that the French club are happy to wait until the eleventh hour to strike a deal with the Red Devils.

Insisting that Manchester United are looking to offload a midfielder – namely Christian Eriksen or Fulham-linked Scott McTominay, before bringing Ugarte in on a loan into an obligation deal, Jacobs said:

“PSG sources are clear that they are prepared to wait until the final hours of the window, if necessary. So, this isn't a deal that PSG will rush through, and from Manchester United's perspective, they would still prefer a midfield exit, whether that's Christian Eriksen or Scott McTominay. “And therefore, even though the parties have had a breakthrough, and Manchester United know that PSG are prepared to commit to this loan into an obligation, we wait and see whether anything can be agreed this week.”

Jadon Sancho Monitored By a Number of European Clubs

PSG’s interest has cooled after Doue signing

In terms of outgoings, Manchester United have sold the likes of Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala and Alvaro Carerras as a means of freeing up space and funds in Greater Manchester.

Another name that could be leaving through the Old Trafford exit doors is Jadon Sancho. According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, a number of European clubs are eyeing a move for the English winger.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 285-game career, Sancho has amassed 89 goals and 84 assists.

Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the 24-year-old has cooled since securing the services of Desire Doue, while Sheth has also insisted that Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have also ruled themselves out of the running after agreeing that his valuation is too hefty.

