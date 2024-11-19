Manchester United are working to close a deal for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is keen on a switch to the Premier League, according to Fichajes.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a stunning start to the new season, netting 23 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for Sporting. This outstanding record has inevitably prompted interest from a plethora of clubs throughout Europe, including the aforementioned United, as well as Chelsea and Barcelona.

Former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim commenced his reign in the Old Trafford hot-seat this week, and is said to be keen on reuniting with Gyokeres, pushing the north-west club to make a move for the Swedish number nine. The forward is enticed by the potential switch, and reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that United may be willing to sacrifice Joshua Zirkzee in order to make a deal for Europe's most in-form striker happen.

United Eyeing Gyokeres

Chelsea are deemed the main competitor

Enjoying two prolific seasons at Coventry City, Gyokeres has gone to another level at Sporting. Scoring 43 goals in his debut campaign in Lisbon, his tally for the Primeira Liga club sits at an astounding 66 goals in 68 games, making him one of the most potent strikers in world football right now, and he's been described as 'elite-level'.

Subsequently, several clubs are said to be intent on acquiring the 26-year-old's services. Fichajes report that United are 'working to close a deal' for the Swedish striker, although Chelsea and Barcelona are also in the reckoning.

However, the Catalan club feel they are at a disadvantage in the race to land Gyokeres, as it's believed he wants to ply his trade in England's top flight. The Spanish outfit are also aware that a prospective deal could be financially implausible for them.

Ultimately, it could come down to the two English giants, and United will feel the presence of Amorim at Old Trafford will stand them in good stead to beat the Blues to the signing. The Red Devils' board believe Gyokeres has the physical tools to be the dynamic forward addition that would improve the team dramatically, and are understood to be willing to source the necessary funds to make it come to fruition.

Gyokeres' Primeira Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 16 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 4.07 Expected Goals Per 90 1.12 Key Passes Per 90 2.04

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024