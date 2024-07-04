Highlights Marcus Rashford's poor form has raised sale speculations, but a big offer will be needed.

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be interested, but price tag demands may hinder their likeliness of a bid.

Replacing Rashford could be challenging for Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford has endured one of the worst seasons of his career after scoring just eight goals in all competitions for Manchester United, crashing out of the Champions League in the early stages and missing out on England's EURO 2024 squad - but despite rumours of an exit, David Ornstein has stated that it will still only take a big offer to prise him away from Old Trafford.

Rashford, a born and bred United fan, has been at the club his entire life and after some inconsistent outings last season, has found himself in a precarious situation in that he is one of the guaranteed starters at the club, albeit in poor form. It has entertained the question as to whether or not he will be sold - but Ornstein believes it will take a huge bid.

Marcus Rashford Could Leave United 'For a Huge Sum'

The winger has fielded interest throughout his career

Rashford has been touted with moves away from United throughout his career, but those reports have certainly increased in the Erik ten Hag era, especially given that their relationship has seemingly broken down somewhat after his antics off the field over the past year.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 5th Goals 7 =3rd Assists 2 =4th Shots Per Game 1.9 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.69 11th

Paris Saint-Germain are a club that have been linked with his signature, and with Kylian Mbappe on the move after his transfer to Real Madrid was confirmed, the Parisian outfit are in serious need of a direct, pacy wide forward who can come into the fold and replicate his output somewhat.

Rashford typically excels in that role and could be the perfect foil for the Frenchman, but whether he is a player that PSG can afford is another question - with Ornstein confirming on the Back Pages podcast that any club wanting to sign Rashford will have to produce a 'massive offer'. He said:

"He's just signed a new contract, and a very lucrative one at that which makes this much more complicated, because the salary would need to be matched or bettered by another club. "There will need to be a market to pay a transfer fee that will be sizeable, to say the least. Of course, if a massive offer comes in for Marcus Rashford, I'm sure Manchester United would consider it for him, or pretty much any other player, and I'm sure Marcus Rashford would have something to think about. "But what he's always said is that he's a Manchester United boy, and it's his sort of dream to be successful there - and as far as we know, that will continue. Let's see if the offers come to the fore."

Marcus Rashford Exit May Not be Best Suited

United could struggle to find a replacement despite his poor form

United's biggest task would not be selling Rashford for a big enough fee, but actually replacing him. As much as he has struggled in recent seasons, Rashford does get the club having been at Old Trafford since he was a child - and United fans know what he can do on his day, or even when he's having a good season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 83 Premier League goals - and a 17-goal haul next season would see him become the 35th player to do so, should Callum Wilson (88) fail to get there first.

The risk of selling him to replace him with another wide forward who may have a similar impact to Antony, who hasn't been great for the Red Devils, could pose too great - and so it's certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Related £300,000-a-Week Star Set to Hold Man Utd Talks Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is in line to hold discussions with boss Erik ten Hag after missing out on competing at Euro 2024

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-07-24.