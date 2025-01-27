Manchester United would consider a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen if his season-long loan at Galatasaray could be transferred to another club in January, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils are believed to be exploring reinforcements for Ruben Amorim’s frontline late in the winter window but would only entertain a temporary deal for the Nigerian international at this stage of the season.

According to Ogden, Napoli might agree to loan Osimhen to another club if it included a permanent transfer at the end of the season – a deal United are not currently pursuing.

Furthermore, there would be no more affordable option to secure the 26-year-old’s permanent arrival than his release clause, reportedly set at €90m (£75m).

Man Utd Could Consider Osimhen Move

Napoli want an obligation to buy

According to Ogden, a permanent deal for Osimhen is not a priority for United, even though Napoli’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho could potentially pave the way for a move for the Nigerian international.

The Red Devils reportedly need a goalscorer ‘to get through until the end of the season’ and would only consider Osimhen on a temporary basis:

“Sources have said Manchester United would consider a move for Osimhen if the Nigeria international's season-long loan at Galatasaray could be transferred to another club during the January window, but the 26-year-old's parent team, Napoli, would likely consider such a prospect only if it meant a permanent transfer. That would rule United out. “With Osimhen under contract at Napoli until June 2027, and a reported release clause coming into play in the summer, there would be no inexpensive option to do a deal. “However, with Napoli rivalling Chelsea for United winger Alejandro Garnacho this month, creative negotiating could open up the prospect of a deal for Osimhen. “A permanent deal for Osimhen is not a priority for United, however. They simply need a goal scorer to get through until the end of the season.”

Osimhen, labelled 'world-class' by Jose Mourinho, has been flying in Turkey this season, scoring 16 goals and registering five assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old was strongly linked with a Premier League move last season and was considered seriously by Chelsea before they decided to put their faith in Nicolas Jackson up front.

Man United are expecting at least one new signing before the transfer deadline on 3 February, with Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu among their targets.

The Danish international is reportedly keen on joining United, but the two clubs remain apart on terms, with Lecce’s €40m (£33.6m) valuation currently too steep for the Red Devils.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25) Games 20 Goals 16 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 96 Minutes played 1,537

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.