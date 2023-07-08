Manchester United would love to sign a striker like Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane alongside Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, according to the journalist, the Red Devils' transfer budget means they will probably only be able to sign one of the two.

Man United transfer news — Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund

Last month, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that United "love" Kane and would sign him for the right price.

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham want at least £100m to consider selling the Englishman this summer, so a deal looks difficult.

Kane turns 30 this month and is into the final year of his contract, so it is highly unlikely that United are going to spend £100m on him.

As well as the England captain, United are also interested in Hojlund. As per The Telegraph, the Manchester club will make a bid for the 20-year-old before the transfer window closes.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund and Man United?

Jacobs says that in an ideal world, United would sign Hojlund and then one of Kane, Dusan Vlahovic or Randal Kolo Muani.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the former CBS reporter said: "It's an interesting one because I think Manchester United would love to get both. They would love a sort of Kane-type player, Vlahovic-type player, Muani-type player.

"All of these names, they would love them for the now and they would love to get a player that's younger for the future as well. But it ultimately all comes down to budget and they may be forced to pick one or the other."

Which other positions are Man United trying to strengthen?

Up front is not the only area of United's squad Erik ten Hag is looking to improve. The Dutchman is also trying to bring a new goalkeeper to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Jacobs, Inter Milan's Andre Onana could be the Red Devils' next signing following their acquisition of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano has also reported that they could land the 27-year-old in a potential €55m (£47m) deal. With David de Gea's contract recently expiring and the Spaniard not signing a new one, the goalkeeper position has quickly become a priority for Ten Hag.

There is a possibility that United could make a move for a new defensive midfielder as well, with the MailOnline reporting that they have rekindled their interest in January target Sofyan Amrabat, who currently plays for Fiorentina.

Their focus, however, probably has to be on bringing in a shot-stopper and Onana is undoubtedly a great candidate. Last season, the former Cameroon international was easily one of the best keepers in the world.

As per FBref, he made 47 saves in the Champions League, more than any other No.1 in the tournament. Without his contribution, Inter probably would not have got to the final.

It is thus easy to see why he is a key target for United, who still have plenty of work to do in this transfer window.