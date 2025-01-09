Manchester United are still prioritising a new left-sided defender in January to boost Ruben Amorim’s backline this transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have yet to make any moves in the winter market but remain keen on signing a new left wing-back for Amorim as they look to finally replace Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The defensive duo have struggled with injuries recently and have barely featured under Amorim this term, with Shaw making just three substitute appearances before suffering another worrying injury.

However, according to Romano, a deal for a new defender remains difficult to pursue, considering United’s challenging Financial Fair Play situation. This could lead the Red Devils to explore a creative solution, such as a swap deal.

Amorim Still Wants New Defender

To replace Shaw and Malacia in January

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that United have pinpointed the left wing-back position as ‘crucial’ to reinforce during the January transfer window:

“In case they find the space to do something, I think the crucial position they will try to cover is left wing-back. It’s something that they wanted to do. “We know Malacia and Luke Shaw had many problems recently, so Man United would love to do something in that position. “But again, it's going to be based on Financial Fair Play, or maybe some creative opportunity, like swap deals and these kinds of ideas.”

United’s winter business could soon be boosted by multiple outgoings, including Casemiro, who is now believed to be a concrete target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian’s departure would free up massive wages at Old Trafford and potentially pave the way for a new arrival on the left-hand side, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes under consideration.

The Red Devils are also anticipating Marcus Rashford leaving on loan in January, with European heavyweights AC Milan, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund showing interest in signing the 27-year-old temporarily.

United are 13th in the Premier League after 20 games and will next face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 5 Goals scored 11 Goals conceded 16 Points per game 0.89

