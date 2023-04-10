Manchester United have a '50%' chance of signing on-loan forward Wout Weghorst this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old was brought to Old Trafford on a loan deal from Burnley in January and has played a vital part under Erik Ten Hag in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Manchester United latest news - Wout Weghorst

Recently, Football Insider claimed that Manchester United have decided not to deal in striker Weghorst on a permanent deal this summer and he will now return to Turf Moor in the off-season.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag has been 'impressed' with his endeavour and positive attitude since joining the club; however, his main focus in the forthcoming transfer window is bringing a world-class attacker to Old Trafford.

Standing at 6 foot 6 inches, Weghorst has become a regular starter for Manchester United since landing in the North West, going on to make 20 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

In February, the £60k-a-week ace enjoyed a career-high by playing a part in Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United, securing his first major honour in senior football at Wembley Stadium.

What has Dean Jones said about Wout Weghorst?

Transfer insider Jones believes that there is a '50%' chance that Weghorst could move to Old Trafford permanently this summer.

Jones told GMS: "I'd probably give it 50%. United like him in this setup because they believe he's a big reason why Rashford has come into such top form this calendar year, but you've got to weigh that up with the fact that he doesn't score enough goals. Also, he's a Burnley player and they're about to be promoted back to the Premier League. They intend to fully weigh up that situation and have a chat with him about any options and considerations he might have for his personal career with them."

Should Manchester United try to sign Weghorst permanently?

Realistically, Red Devils boss Ten Hag will have the final say on whether Weghorst is to remain at Old Trafford beyond this campaign.

The 30-year-old has helped to add another offensive option for Manchester United following the controversial departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year; however, there are question marks from some quarters over his long-term suitability to this side.

Targeting an elite forward is reportedly high on the priority list for the red half of Manchester in the off-season. Should that notion turn into reality, will there still be room for Weghorst to play a role moving forward at the club?

The Dutch striker has been a valuable asset for Manchester United in their time of need; nevertheless, we will probably need to wait until the summer to find out the answer to the uncertainty surrounding his future.