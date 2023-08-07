Highlights Key Takeaways:

Several players who struggled at United went on to thrive at other clubs, such as Tim Howard at Everton and Gerard Pique at Barcelona.

Other players like Danny Simpson, Michael Keane, and Phil Bardsley also found success elsewhere.

Over the years, Manchester United have seen some truly exceptional talent come through the doors at Old Trafford. With an academy many clubs are envious of, they've seen some world-class players come through the ranks, but have also shown an ability to unearth gems in the transfer market, with their track record pretty impressive when signing footballers.

Especially during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, the club had way more hits than misses in their transfer activity, but there have been a number of occasions where players that were brought to United struggled to make the impact many thought they would. Some were a little underwhelming, while others were downright disastrous.

The only thing worse than a disappointing player, though, is watching said player leave your club and actually show signs of the talent you'd hoped to get yourself. That has also happened to the Red Devils on more than one occasion. In fact, you could name a full starting XI out of players who struggled at Old Trafford, but shone once they left the club. So that's exactly what we have done.

GK: Tim Howard

In the aftermath of Peter Schmeichel's United exit, the club spent years searching for a suitable replacement, and for a time, thought Tim Howard was the man to fill the hole left by the Dane.

Unfortunately, that wasn't quite the case and the American struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford. After a bright start to his tenure in Manchester, things fell off a cliff pretty quickly, and after several embarrassing errors, he made just 13 league appearances for United in his final two seasons at the club.

He went on to become a Premier League legend for Everton, though, making over 400 appearances for the Toffees and becoming one of the best keepers in the league. If they hadn't signed Edwin Van der Sar already, seeing Howard thrive elsewhere might have ticked the Red Devils off.

RB: Danny Simpson

While we have an entire XI of players who succeeded after leaving United here, there aren't many who can say they played a pivotal role in winning a Premier League title after departing Old Trafford. Danny Simpson can, though.

The defender struggled to break through at the Red Devils, making just eight appearances in five years as a senior player at the club and was eventually sold for peanuts to Newcastle United in 2009. Simpson had a fine tenure at the Magpies, but it wasn't until he joined Leicester City in 2014 that things got interesting.

Having signed for the Foxes midway through their first season back in the Premier League, Simpson played a pivotal role in steering the club away from relegation, before helping them do the unthinkable one year later as they defied the odds to win England's top-flight.

The right-back wasn't just a bit-part player either, making 32 appearances as Leicester won the title, etching his name into the history books. He spent another couple of years with the club before spells at Huddersfield and Bristol City at the end of his career, but it never got better than those years at Leicester.

CB: Gerard Pique

Probably the best player to have ever flopped at United, Gerard Pique became one of the greatest centre-backs in all of football once he swapped Manchester for sunny Barcelona in 2008.

Having made just 13 appearances for the Red Devils, Barcelona took a chance on Pique, and brought the defender back to the club after he spent several years in its youth academy earlier in his career.

Once he returned to the La Liga giants, the Spaniard's career took off, and he spent the remainder of his career at the club, making over 600 appearances, winning just about everything there was to win and going down as one of the best defenders of his generation. Not bad considering he cost Barcelona just £5m.

CB: Michael Keane

He may not have become a world-beater like Pique, or won silverware like Simpson, but Michael Keane has become a solid Premier League defender following his United exit.

The Englishman never quite had a chance at Old Trafford, and after making just five appearances for the club in four years, and following a series of loan spells, he joined Burnley in 2014 and immediately turned his career around. He was a key figure for the Lancashire side as they established themselves as a solid Premier League team.

After three years in Claret and Blue, he joined Everton in 2017 and has gone on to become a cracking centre-back for the club, making 200 appearances for the Toffees as well as receiving 12 England caps in the process.

LB: Phil Bardsley

Considering Phil Bardsley spent the majority of his career playing at right-back, this might be cheating, but having featured on the left side numerous times, it's a loophole we're willing to exploit.

Like Keane before him, Bardsley was never quite world-class and didn't reach the heights in terms of success that others in this team did, but he was still a dependable defender who forged a commendable Premier League legacy.

Having come through the Red Devils' academy, the Englishman made 18 appearances for United over the course of five years before he joined Sunderland in 2008. He went on to spend seven seasons with the Black Cats, making 200 appearances for the club, before he joined fellow Premier League club Stoke City.

He then spent three years with the Potters before a further five seasons in England's top flight with Burnley, ensuring he earned his place as one of the Premier League's more underrated full-backs.

CM: Danny Drinkwater

As mentioned earlier, there aren't many players in this team who can say they helped their side win a Premier League title, Simpson was one and Danny Drinkwater is another. What's even better is that they did it together. Having spent four seasons in United's senior team, the midfielder failed to make a single appearance for the club and joined Leicester halfway through the 2011/12 season.

Establishing himself as a solid Championship-level midfielder, Drinkwater helped guide the Foxes back to the Premier League and then to the competition's peak in mind-blowing circumstances. His role in Leicester's fairytale can't be overlooked, and it wasn't as Chelsea spent £35m on his services just a year after he won the league with the Foxes.

The move didn't quite work out, though, and he made just 23 appearances for the Blues before a series of loan spells away from the club. He's currently a free agent, having last played in 2022, but there's no taking away the magnificent success he achieved with Leicester.

CM: Paul Pogba

It's a testament to just how bright Paul Pogba shone after he left United that the club were convinced to spend an eye-watering amount of money to bring him back to Old Trafford.

That's right, after just two seasons in United's first team, where he made seven appearances, the club allowed Pogba to join Juventus on a free transfer, where he immediately became one of the best midfielders in the world. The Frenchman excelled in Italy, making over 170 appearances for Juventus and winning the Serie A title in all four of his years there.

He was so impressive that the Red Devils, with egg on their faces, paid just under £90m to bring him back to Manchester in 2016, but his time at the club was pretty inconsistent, and he once again left on a free transfer to Juventus last summer.

RW: Alexis Sanchez

Having signed Alexis Sanchez on the back of a sensational run at Arsenal, United thought they'd landed one of the premier talents in world football.

Unfortunately, the Chilean just wasn't the same player once he arrived at Old Trafford, and he scored just five goals in 45 appearances for the side. After just one and a half seasons, he was loaned to Inter Milan, before he was allowed to join the club on a free transfer one year later.

While his form in Italy wasn't earth-shattering, Sanchez played a key role in the club regaining the Serie A title for the first time in over a decade. After several years in Italy, he joined Marseille last summer and looked fantastic, scoring 18 goals for the club last season.

AM: Angel Di Maria

Similarly to Sanchez, when United signed Angel Di Maria, they did so thinking they'd landed one of the best attacking footballers in the world and for a brief moment, it seemed like they had.

The Argentine had been superb for Real Madrid and seemed to hit the ground running when he joined United, winning the club's Player of the Month award in his first month at Old Trafford, with two goals and two assists.

That was about as good as it got for Di Maria, though, and the rest of his time at the Red Devils was a major disappointment, with just a further two goals scored in all competitions throughout the rest of the season. He was soon sold to Paris Saint-Germain after just one year in Manchester, and went on to shine in France for the powerhouses, spending seven years there.

He made just under 300 appearances for PSG, scoring 92 goals and winning a bounty of silverware, with his poor season at United an outlier among a decade of wonderful football for both Madrid and the Ligue 1 side.

LW: Wilfried Zaha

After impressing the world at Crystal Palace, United snapped Wilfried Zaha up in 2013, hoping to have landed a long-term superstar, but it didn't quite pan out that way.

Initially signed by Ferguson, the legendary manager's retirement in the summer of 2013 spelt disaster for Zaha, as the Scots' replacement, David Moyes, wasn't keen on the winger.

First-team opportunities were hard to come by for the star, and he made just four appearances for the club before he was shipped out on loan to Cardiff City. He was then loaned back to Palace, before rejoining the club permanently in 2015, going on to become one of the brightest attacking talents in the Premier League.

With 315 appearances for the club and 72 goals, Zaha established himself as a Palace legend, and the lack of opportunity he got at United has looked worse with each passing year.

ST: Diego Forlan

There are few strikers that were quite as explosive as Diego Forlan during his prime, it's just unfortunate for United that his prime came after he left the club.

Having signed from Independiente in Argentina as a hot prospect in 2002, the forward had plenty of opportunities at Old Trafford to really make an impact, but he failed to ever really set the world on fire.

After a couple of average seasons, where he scored nine and then eight goals respectively, he was allowed to join Villarreal in 2004 and he just exploded at the club, scoring 25 goals in his first season. He went on to score in double figures in his next two years at the club, before a move to Atletico Madrid saw his game take another step up.

At Madrid, he was unstoppable, scoring 96 goals in 196 appearances, and he was regarded as one of the best forwards in all of football at the time. His goalscoring exploits at the 2010 World Cup for Uruguay saw him tied for the tournament's top scorer, ensuring that he wrote his name into his country's folklore forever.

Looking at what he achieved after he left, United can't help but wonder what happened. With that being said, he still managed to score twice against their vicious rivals Liverpool during his time at Old Trafford, so at least they had that moment together.