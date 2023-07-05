Manchester United have a long history of producing some of England’s greatest footballers.

The Red Devils are unafraid of handing first-team football to gifted young players. Which of United’s many young wonderkids were the outright youngest to score for the Red Devils in the Premier League era?

A famous record which stretches back to 1937 has seen the Manchester club field at least one academy graduate in their first-team squad.

Legendary names like Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes all miss out on our list of youngest premier league scorers, so who makes the top ten?

10 Giuseppe Rossi – 18y 257d – 2005/06

Giuseppe Rossi turns out for United vs. Preston North End. 2005/06

Starting off our list is a player who is not necessarily a household name.

Making his debut as a late substitute for Ruud van Nistelrooy, Italian-American forward Rossi would go on to score in a 3-1 win against Sunderland. This goal would prove to be the highlight of his otherwise disappointing Red Devils career.

Going on to make only four more league appearances before being sold on to Villarreal, Rossi is an obscure start to an otherwise star-studded list.

Take a look at Rossi's debut goal here.

9 Adnan Januzaj – 18y 243d – 2013/14

Adnan Januzaj trains with teammate Nemanja Vidic at the Aon Training Complex, Carrington, Manchester. 2013

Marking his first start in October 2013 with two sublime goals, United fans were drooling over the prospect of Adnan Januzaj. The young Belgian’s stock saw an unprecedented rise after this point. He became a regular in a painfully inconsistent United side, still reeling from the departure of club stalwart Sir Alex Ferguson.

Belgium-born but eligible to represent Albania, Kosovo and England at international level, there was a media clamour for then-England boss Roy Hodgson to push for Januzaj to commit to The Three Lions. Such was Januzaj’s sudden celebrity that he was nominated for Young Sports Personality of the Year, having only featured in ten first league games for United.

Ultimately, his Old Trafford career stalled and stammered. By the end of the following season he was loaned to Dortmund, then Sunderland, and eventually sold to Real Sociedad. A lukewarm end to contrast the lightning-hot start of his United career.

8 Nick Powell – 18y 177d – 2012/13

Nick Powell scores a lovely goal on his United debut vs. Wigan in 2012.

At 18 years old, Powell had already written his name in Crewe Alexandra folklore, scoring a miraculous volley in the 2012 League Two play-off final vs. Cheltenham Town to get his boyhood club promoted to the third tier.

That summer, he linked up with his new club Manchester United on their tour of Asia – quite the step up for the teenager from rural Cheshire. Like Rossi and Januzaj, Nick Powell also scored a debut goal. This time, it was a 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic, replacing club legend Ryan Giggs and scoring ten minutes later. He would later join the Latics on loan, as well as Hull City and Leicester City, having failed to nail down a spot in United’s squad.

He has since settled in at Stoke City, becoming one of their star men. Powell is the only player on our list to have only scored one goal for the Red Devils.

7 James Wilson – 18y 157 – 2013/14

James Wilson scores a wonderful goal vs. Manchester City's U21s, 2014

In 2012, James Wilson was the next prodigious talent out of Carrington. He was handed his United first team call-up after impressing in the reserves – going on a six-game scoring streak and starring in the UEFA Youth League.

Under interim manager Ryan Giggs – who had taken over after the sacking of David Moyes – Wilson was handed a starting berth vs. Hull City. He repaid his manager’s faith by scoring twice before being replaced by Robin van Persie in the 64th minute. Not a bad way to score your first senior goals.

Having never really kicked on from this bright start, Wilson went on to four separate loans before his United contract expired. He joined Aberdeen north of the border in 2019.

6 Alejandro Garnacho – 18y 135d – 2022/23

Alejandro Garnacho scores a famous winner for Manchester United vs. Fulham on the eve of the Qatar World Cup, 2022

The most recent name on this list, up-and-coming Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho has enjoyed a solid start to his United career under Erik Ten Hag. The former Atletico Madrid starlet reached 30 games for United before his 19th birthday. His exciting style of play and great goal contributions have not gone unnoticed by the Old Trafford crowd, who praised the Spanish-born attacker.

His first goal in United Red came away to Real Sociedad. Played in by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo – who made his Manchester United debut before Garnacho was born - the tricky wonderkid skipped passed his defender and rifled into the roof of the net from a tight angle. United fans swooned and reminisced back to a certain Ryan Giggs goal vs. Arsenal from 1999 which the finish seemed to resemble.

Has another star the size of Ryan Giggs been born for United? Only time will tell.

5 Rafael – 18y 123d – 2008/09

Rafael da Silva celebrates with his teammates after scoring a wondergoal vs. QPR

A right-back whose brother plays on the opposite flank - for the same club? Why it must be, Rafael da Silva!

Fondly remembered in United circles as a dogged and tenacious performer who loved getting the crowd on their feet, Rafael scored a memorable goal against Arsenal in a 2-1 loss in the league. Forgettable game, but a memorable player.

Highlights from the Brazilian’s United career include a screamer vs QPR in the 2012/13 Premier League-winning season and a famous image of him squaring up to Martin Skrtel, Lucas Leiva and co. in a particularly heated affair vs. Liverpool in 2010/11’s close title race.

After United, Rafael established himself at Lyon in France and enjoyed a brief spell in Turkey before returning to his native Brazil to play for Botafogo. Interestingly, he’s the first of three players on this list who scored their first for United in the 2008/09 season.

Take a look at Rafael's wonder-strike vs. QPR here.

4 Marcus Rashford – 18y 120d – 2015/16

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scored a brace on his premier league debut, aged just 18.

Indeed the highest profile name on the list so far and the one who’s since played the most senior games for United – Marcus Rashford exploded onto the scene uniquely and memorably. His inclusion in the matchday squad vs. FC Midtjylland was forced – United had 13 players injured at the time.

With Anthony Martial pulling up during the warm-up, in stepped Marcus Rashford. The Wythenshawe-born forward took his chance superbly, scoring two in front of manager Louis van Gaal, who picked Rashford in their next game vs. Arsenal. Rashford repeated the trick and netted two in a huge 3-2 win against the Gunners.

A star was well and truly born and United have since enjoyed seven full seasons of Marcus Rashford. The 2022/23 season proved to be his most productive – he bagged an impressive 30 goals across four competitions. Rashford’s current contract is up in 2024, however, recent reports suggest he’s prepared to commit his prime footballing year to Old Trafford in the near future.

3 Mason Greenwood – 17y 356d – 2019/20

Mason Greenwood scores against Newcastle and celebrates with teammate Marcus Rashford, 2019.

Mason Greenwood was catapulted onto the Manchester United stage at a very young age. His first United goal came a week shy of his 18th birthday. Fielding six under-21 players, The Red Devils beat out Kazakhstan minnows Astana 1-0 at Old Trafford in their first Europa League game since their victorious 2017 final in Stockholm. Under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Greenwood seized his opportunity to impress and scored the game’s only goal.

Greenwood would go on to play over 100 times for his boyhood club before his off-field behaviour led to a suspension and internal investigation into his conduct. At the time of writing, Greenwood is still a registered player for United but has yet to appear in red since disturbing accusations were levelled at him in January 2022.

2 Danny Welbeck – 17y 355d – 2008/09

17-year-old Danny Welbeck nonchalantly celebrates his debut goal vs. Stoke City.

Beating out Greenwood for the silver medal by just one day, Danny Welbeck also bagged his first goal for United before reaching adulthood. And what a sublime goal it was!

United were cruising to a 3-0 win vs. Stoke. Up stepped Mancunian wonderkid Danny Welbeck. He picked up the ball and exchanged a one-two with Manucho (who made his only United appearance that day) before rifling a peach of a hit from 30 yards out. Unstoppable from Welbeck.

United found a hero that day; injuries curtailed a very promising career, but after unsuccessful moves to Arsenal and Watford, Welbeck has since found his feet again, proving a crucial part of Brighton’s squad as they continue to defy expectation in the league. A firm fan-favourite among the Old Trafford faithful.

1 Federico Macheda – 17y 227d – 2008/09

Federico Macheda becomes Manchester United's youngest Premier League goalscorer vs. Aston Villa.

Who could forget this famous cameo from Federico Macheda?

United were languishing to a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa at home. A disappointed Nani was replaced by teenager ‘Kiko’ Macheda and United needed something special. Ronaldo made it 2-2 with a pea-roller into the bottom corner past Brad Friedel. The stage was set.

Latching onto a decent ball from Giggs, the youngster chops inside and beats the Villa defender before curling the ball past Friedel, rippling the net to the chorus of adoring Old Trafford cries of joy.

What resulted was a crucial three points that ultimately meant United would win the league that year and complete a famous three-in-a-row, perhaps explaining why this debut goal is still so highly thought of.