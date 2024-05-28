Highlights Kobbie Mainoo shone brightly for Manchester United this term after impressing in pre-season last summer.

Toby Collyer is one of a few potential stars ready to emerge in the senior squad for the Red Devils.

These young talents have shown potential and are poised to make their mark at Manchester United, following the footsteps of former academy graduates.

Manchester United are a club who pride themselves on developing talent. In more ways than one, Carrington has been the shining light of the 13-time Premier League champions over the years. From the famous ‘Class of 92’ to Marcus Rashford of late, there are a litany of academy graduates who have gone on to assert themselves as valuable first-team assets.

The latest talent to take the nervy leap of faith? Kobbie Mainoo.

Stockport-born Mainoo has become the name on everyone’s lips. Last summer, he caught the eye in preseason, before picking up an injury against Real Madrid. The 19-year-old’s technical qualities were clear as day and he eventually got himself fit again and finished the season brilliantly – even picking up the Man of the Match award after scoring the eventual match-winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Able to wrangle through a sea of opposing bodies, all while picking out the correct pass at the end of any sequence, the twice-capped England international became an instant fan favourite among the Old Trafford faithful. With Euro 2024 on the horizon, the starlet - who Paul Scholes believes is better than he was at the same age - could be in line for a wonderful summer.

But who could follow in his footsteps at the Premier League juggernaut? Here are five of Manchester United’s leading youngsters who have a good chance of emerging into the club’s senior set-up during the impending pre-season campaign.

Toby Collyer

Age: 20

In the wake of Manchester United’s recent FA Cup final win against local rivals Manchester City, the eagle-eyed section of the club’s fanbase would’ve spotted a conversation occurring between Ten Hag and Toby Collyer - one reminiscent of Mainoo’s exchange with the boss after beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final in February 2023.

Yet to take a stab at first-team proceedings, the young midfielder has trained regularly with the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, with the club eyeing him as a star for the future. Collyer, born in 2004, will turn 21 in January 2005 - and with the cut-throat nature of Premier League life, his days at the club could be numbered if they are uncertain of his ability.

In 2023/24, the defensive midfielder was named on the bench for seven of Manchester United's first-team league outings. That said, he still had an important part to play in the club's Under-21 campaign, featuring in a total of nine games - often with the armband wrapped around his biceps. A mature head on young shoulders, Collyer shouldn't have to wait too long before he's given a crack at the whip.

Ethan Wheatley

Age: 18

A goalscoring phenomenon, Ethan Wheatley became the 250th academy graduate to make his senior Manchester debut when coming over in stoppage time of the 4-2 win over Sheffield United. The 18-year-old has since featured another two times under Ten Hag’s watchful eye, proving that he has potentially won the Dutchman over.

At such a tender age, there may be concerns that he is not ready for consistent game-time, but he has been outstanding at youth level and could be given the chance as the Red Devils gear up for an all-important campaign. Adding to that, Anthony Martial's departure could leave the door ajar for a young striker to prove his worth, especially in a time of need.

Up steps Wheatley. A right-footed centre forward by trade, Wheatley has been a regular part of the club’s season - especially from an Under-18 perspective after he bagged a hat-trick in a stunning 9-1 against arch-rivals Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Four of the last five goals scored by teenagers in FA Cup finals have been netted by Manchester United players (Norman Whiteside in 1983, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004 and Alejandro Garnacho/Kobbie Mainoo in 2024).

Shea Lacey

Age: 17

A lesser-known product for the wider community, perhaps, but Shea Lacey is making waves among the Manchester United supporters. An injury-struck 2023/24 campaign prevented him from possibly making the step-up to the first team, leaving the door ajar for next term.

Just after turning 17, the youngster put pen to paper to sign his first professional contract and, as a reward for his string of stellar performances with the Under-18's, Ten Hag called him up for first-team training in April 2024. It won't be long before Ten Hag catches serious wind of his ability, and he gets a genuine shot at first-team action.

Lacey, often stationed on either flank, has wowed plenty of fans with his touch-tight dribbling capability, dynamic set-piece taking and threatening presence on the ball. Compared to Manchester City gem Phil Foden, the world is the Liverpool-born wonderkid's oyster - and he has plenty of time to iron out his deficiencies.

Harry Amass

Age: 17

Despite only joining the club last summer - from Watford’s academy - in the summer of 2023, Harry Amass has seemingly made quite an impression on Ten Hag and his entourage after being named in the matchday squads for outings against both Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Ten Hag certainly has a left-back conundrum to sort, as showcased by the range of faces who played there during the 2023/24 campaign. Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka were all forced to ply their trade on the left thanks to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

A paramount figure in Manchester United's title-winning Under-18 outfit, his athleticism and attack-minded approach while manning the left-back position make him a potential candidate to be the club's next breakthrough star. Now the season has reached its end, many fans are perplexed as to why he wasn't given more of a chance to make a name for himself.

Dan Gore

Age: 19

Having spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Port Vale, Dan Gore will be coming back with a vengeance, looking to cement himself as a potential member of the first team roster. With Ten Hag - and the club's new-look boardroom - looking to perfect their midfield, an opportunity could present itself to the 19-year-old and being and the Manchester-born-and-bred lad would most certainly grasp it with both hands.

Named the club's Under-21 Player of the Year before embarking on his loan spell, the fact that Mainoo has now cemented himself in the starting line-up paints a sorry picture for his former FA Youth Cup midfield partner.

Coined as a 'Paul Scholes regen', Gore has played the best part of his early footballing career in a more advanced role at youth level but his calmness in possession saw him revert further back into a role that offered both assurance and progressive play.