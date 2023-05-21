Manchester United are following Leicester City's Youri Tielemans 'with attention' as the midfielder reaches the end of his contract, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old Belgian international will be available on a free transfer this summer with long-standing admirers Arsenal reportedly no longer the favourites for his signature.

Manchester United transfer news - Youri Tielemans

It is no secret that Erik ten Hag is in the market for a central midfielder to play alongside Casemiro given Christian Eriksen's age and fitness and the anticipated departure of Scott McTominay. Marcel Sabitzer has impressed on loan from Bayern Munich but may not be signed on a permanent deal.

United are reportedly interested but will face stiff competition for the player's signature given that he is a free agent entering his prime years. Arsenal wanted to sign Tielemans last summer and in January but were unwilling to meet Leicester's asking price given the player's expiring contract.

Now, after an impressive campaign that has seen them challenge for the title, the Gunners are expected to set their sights higher and pursue Declan Rice to bolster their midfield, rather than prioritising Tielemans.

Increased competition will come in the form of Borussia Dortmund, however, as they look set to lose talismanic midfielder Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid and will need a replacement.

What has Galetti said about Manchester United and Youri Tielemans?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "We can see that Arsenal are always interested in Tielemans. Even if at the moment we can no longer consider them treating the race for the Leicester player as a priority.

"Manchester United, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are following with attention the midfielder and they can probably guarantee more game time, especially the German club with the sale of Bellingham in June."

Would Youri Tielemans be a good signing for Manchester United?

THe £120k-a-week earning (via Salary Sport) Tielemans is an attractive prospect on a free transfer, even if he will demand significant wages. He would slot straight into the team's starting eleven alongside Casemiro and provide much better passing and build-up play from deep than United's current options in the double pivot, Eriksen aside.

Given the extensive experience the player has accumulated despite his young age along with his international pedigree - Tielemans has 58 caps for Belgium - he would seemingly have no trouble meeting the considerable demands of playing for a club as big as Manchester United or indeed in front of the Old Trafford crowd.