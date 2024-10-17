Manchester United could be looking for a new manager soon if Erik ten Hag returns after the international break in the same run of form that he did prior to the interval - and reports have stated that Zinedine Zidane could be the man to replace him in the dugout, having had a lack of offers in recent years.

Ten Hag has only won three of United's 10 games this season, with one of those coming in a relatively easy League Cup tie against Barnsley. Draws away from home against Porto and Aston Villa at the start of the month showed sufficient progress, but question marks still loom over the Dutchman's head - and with that in mind, reports have suggested that he could be replaced by Zidane, who remains out of a job.

Zidane 'Could See United Offer' Amid Unemployment Spell

The Frenchman hasn't had a managerial job in the past three years

The report from the Daily Mirror suggests that whilst United might be concerned that Zidane has only ever been in the managerial hot seat at Real Madrid, the Frenchman’s talent is evident - and with no other managerial jobs seemingly available, the Red Devils may be able to tempt him back into the dugout with an offer into club football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinedine Zidane managed 263 games for Real Madrid, winning 174 and losing just 36.

Zidane, who has been described as "unique", has managed Real in two different spells, taking control of the club for two-and-a-half years in his first spell, in which he won three Champions League titles in three years - before taking back to the helm just 18 months later, where he spent two years at the club, winning a La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

He has a huge array of trophies not just on the managerial scene, but with France too - taking home a World Cup and European Championship with France, a La Liga and Champions League medal with Real, and two Serie A titles with Juventus.

United haven’t had a manager with that level of experience in terms of management since Jose Mourinho, despite the Portuguese boss lacking the accolades as a player boot, and the Red Devils have certainly not had any manager with a glittering playing career since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - who had no managerial accolades to match.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Record at all clubs in all competitions Club Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Go Ahead Eagles 39 18-11-10 Bayern Munich II 72 48-10-14 Utrecht 111 56-26-29 Ajax 215 158-28-29 Manchester United 125 69-22-34

Zidane has seen the best of both, but whether United would be able to tempt him to Old Trafford remains to be seen - which could force them into moves for other managers who have been linked, such as Brentford's Thomas Frank and ex-England boss Gareth Southgate.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-10-24.