Manchester United could make progress on a deal to sign a highly-rated young talent at Old Trafford next week, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are looking to revamp Erik ten Hag’s squad as he aims to improve on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

With a deal to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana now being completed, Manchester United can turn their attention elsewhere, aiming to bolster ten Hag’s squad.

The Red Devils have already added Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount to their ranks, despite operating under a restricted budget given concerns over Financial Fair Play.

And the Manchester giants are intent on recruiting a top-class centre-forward after Wout Weghorst’s departure at the end of last season leaves the Red Devils with Antony Martial as their only out-and-out senior number nine.

However, according to journalist Marco Molla, Man Utd will spend £5m to sign Urawa Red Diamonds and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as a backup to Onana at Old Trafford.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently claimed on his YouTube channel that there are ongoing talks between United and the J League outfit.

"A young goalkeeper highly rated because he looks to be a very talented goalkeeper, so I want to give you an update on this one,” said Romano.

“I am told that there are now conversations ongoing between Manchester United and the player’s side. So, Manchester United confirmed to the representatives of the player their interest in Suzuki.

“At the moment, it's still not an official negotiation between clubs because Suzuki is a crucial player.”

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd are exploring a deal to bring Suzuki to Manchester.

And Jones claims that a deal to sign the 20-year-old will be easier than their current pursuit of Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Suzuki?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the Suzuki deal will be slightly easier. I do expect that one might start to start moving forwards next week.

“It's not an absolute priority. But with Dean Henderson looking to leave soon means Tom Heaton is the only cover. Man Utd don't just want to have Heaton as Onana’s backup.

“So, I think Suzuki will be in by the start of the season at the very latest. And they'll have alternates just in case that one doesn't come off.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

Suzuki and Hojlund are not the only players on Manchester United’s shortlist heading into the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils have spoken to the representatives of Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi, who could act as a Harry Maguire replacement if the 30-year-old leaves Old Trafford this summer.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GMS that United are monitoring the situation with Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who could leave the Serie A outfit this summer.

And Sky Sport Germany claim that Bayern Munich are willing to sell Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka for £34m, with Manchester United reportedly interested in a deal for the 28-year-old.