Highlights Criticism is expected in football, but respect should always be maintained to avoid losing the player's respect.

Casemiro, a Manchester United star, feels disrespected by critics despite his years of high-level performance.

The Brazilian ace has been utilised in different positions by boss Erik ten Hag, facing criticism for not meeting his usual standards.

Manchester United star Casemiro has hit back at the criticism he has received this season, suggesting that he ‘loses respect’ for those who he feels have disrespected him this season. Having been utilised in the midfield but also in the heart of the back line by boss Erik ten Hag, the Brazilian ace has endured his fair share of stern words from pundits and fans alike, with him not performing to his usual standards.

Reflecting on his season at Old Trafford while speaking to Sky Sports, the former Real Madrid midfielder suggested that he understands that playing football comes with criticism – but it has gotten to a point where respect has been lost.

“Criticism is a part of football. And I’m always very calm, especially with the criticism and when it’s constructive criticism, it’s always welcomed. Especially in football, when you’ve been playing at a high level for 10 years and you drop your level a little, the criticism will come. But from the moment when you feel disrespected, I don’t think it’s right. And that is when I lose respect for those people.”

"“The criticism is disrespectful. I was considered one of the best signings of the Premier League last season, and now I'm not worth anything anymore?”

Casemiro's Manchester United Stint

Played a starring role in 2022/23

Close

Manchester United signed the now-32-year-old from Los Blancos for a whopping £70 million in the summer of 2022, the same period when Ten Hag was appointed, and despite impressing during his inaugural season in the Premier League, the drop-off in performances of the five-time Champions League winner has been a cause for concern.

Casemiro watched from home as he watched Brentford turn Manchester United over in a 4-0 win back in August 2022 and messaged his agent saying: "Tell them I'll fix this." as he looked to transform the Red Devils back into the formidable force they once were in the Premier League.

His first season showed promise, despite his age and hefty price tag, with him playing a starring role in the club's Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle United in February 2023 - a period when many of the Old Trafford fanbase were full of glee and hope about the future.

Since, however, it's been far less fruitful - and Casemiro's 2023/24 performances have been a shadow of what fans - of both Manchester United and Real Madrid - are used to. One of the greatest midfielders of the modern era, the 75-cap Brazil international has plenty of success behind him, but he's now considered to be one of the Premier League players who lost their ability in the blink of an eye.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has scored 12 goals and notched nine assists in his 82-game Manchester United career.

Casemiro's Future Hangs in the Balance

Contracts expires in June 2026

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team is bad news for the out-of-sorts midfielder. Not only does the British billionaire have big ambitions for the club, but the 71-year-old's idea of targeting young and hungry players means that Casemiro's days could be numbered at Old Trafford as the current campaign comes to a lamentable end for him and his colleagues.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview that the club's boardroom bosses are willing to offload the £350,000-per-week earner this summer after Raphael Varane announced that he, too, would be leaving at the end of 2023/24. After arriving as a breath of fresh air, with a collection of honours on his CV, it could time up for Casemiro in M16.