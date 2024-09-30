Key Takeaways Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is on the verge of the sack after another poor start to the season.

It has been suggested that Gareth Southgate is among the favourites to replace the Dutchman.

The former England manager's track record suggests he is not the right man for the Old Trafford job.

Manchester United's defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur was undoubtedly a new low for Erik ten Hag's tenure at the club. From the first minute, those on the pitch lacked energy, quality and all in all looked like they wanted to be anywhere but inside Old Trafford throughout the match.

Whether it be the inability to stop Micky van de Ven from running more than half the length of the pitch to set up Brendan Johnson, or the lack of intensity in searching for a goal, the Red Devils' performance was fairly described as one of the worst under the Dutch manager by Gary Neville. Given that this is the team which lost 7-0 to arch-rivals Liverpool and 4-0 to Crystal Palace during the same reign, that takes some doing.

Some outlets have suggested that Ten Hag has been given a week to save his job at Old Trafford. However, if he is unable to do so, INEOS must avoid hiring the man who has long been seen as a favourite of Sir Jim Ratcliffe: former England boss, Gareth Southgate.

Thomas Frank has also been linked with the job

It was reported by exclusive GIVEMESPORT sources that among the favourites to take the hot seat at the Theatre of Dreams should Ten Hag lose his job were Thomas Frank and the aforementioned Southgate. The Brentford manager has done a remarkable job in turning the Bees into a consistent Premier League side since their promotion in 2021.

Another side to him that would be appealing to the United hierarchy is comments he has made in the past about what he wants the culture in his dressing room to be like. The Dane told the Guardian in 2019 that he had a 'no d*******s' policy and that he wanted those playing for the club to care.

Harmony in the dressing room is also something that Southgate is deemed to be a specialist in. A big part of his ability to turn England from a side who underperformed every single tournament to finalists in two major tournaments was his ability to unite the dressing room. Given that there have been suggestions of an attitude problem among the ranks at Carrington, it's clear to see why this type of management style may be appealing to the football operations team in place at United.

However, this cannot be the only thing that Southgate is judged on, as he seems to fall short in other key areas.

Southgate's 'Unwatchable England' at Euro 2024

The manager was criticised for the Three Lions performances in Germany

Despite guiding the Three Lions to a second major tournament final this summer, there was plenty of criticism for Southgate's tactical approach throughout Euro 2024. The main talking points surrounded his failed experiment of Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, his inability to get the best out of Phil Foden, and his reluctance to turn to the likes of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon when it was clear a different approach was needed.

Whether you were an advocate for Southgate as England manager or not, it is hard to argue that the Three Lions relied on moments to make it to the final, as opposed to well-coached, cohesive passages of play. Whether that be Jude Bellingham's overhead kick in the 90th minute of the first knockout round, or Bukayo Saka's superb equaliser against Switzerland. Not many would argue England reached the final solely on merit.

In fact, it seemed as though Southgate didn't seem to care how his team managed to get to the final stage, as one Dutch journalist pointed out:

"Southgate has dealt with every form of naivety in England in a harsh manner. The fact that the football is barely watchable does not bother him. In fact, that is the direct result of his tactical plan."

While you may be able to get away with this in high-stakes international football, the demands from the Stretford End will be much more. Good football + success will equal a happy United fanbase. Nothing else will do. Neither Southgate's previous tactics nor his track record in club management lend itself to that formula.

Southgate's Club Management Record

The 54-year-old has managed just one club side

Prior to moving into the England youth ranks, Southgate was the manager of Middlesbrough, taking the job immediately after his retirement in 2006. During this spell, he managed a win percentage of just 31% from 151 games and oversaw a relegation in 2009, with 'Boro' finishing 19th that season.

Since then, the 54-year-old has not stepped foot in club management again, having been named the England Under 21 boss in 2013.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his entire management career, Southgate has a win rate of 48.2%.

While there is no taking away what Southgate has achieved with England, his success on another stage was next to none, and failure to win a trophy with a team capable of doing it should go against him if INEOS really value him as a potential option.

Gareth Southgate's Career Win Rate vs Man Utd Managers Win Rate Post-Sir Alex Ferguson Manager (United tenure) Games Played Games Won Win Rate Gareth Southgate 286 138 48.2% David Moyes (2013-2014) 51 26 50.9% Ryan Giggs (2014) 4 2 50% Louis van Gaal (2014-2016) 103 53 52.4% Jose Mourinho (2016-2018) 144 84 58.3% Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2018-2021) 168 92 54.8% Ralf Rangnick (2021-2022) 29 11 37.9% Erik ten Hag (2022-Present) 123 71 57.7%

