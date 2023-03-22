Manchester United transfer target Denzel Dumfries would be an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag’s side were linked with a move for the Inter Milan right-back during the January transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Denzel Dumfries

According to Football Insider, Manchester United could make a play for Dumfries this summer, with ten Hag being a “huge fan” of the 26-year-old.

The Red Devils had looked to acquire the full-back’s services in the winter transfer window but couldn’t raise the funds required to bring him to Old Trafford.

The same publication says that a bid of £40m-£50m could tempt Inter into selling the Dutchman, and he could be one of several players sold by the Serie A giants this summer.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could “step up their interest” in their current target should Wan-Bissaka leave the Manchester giants later in the year.

And Jones believes that a deal for Dumfries revolves around who the club can offload and how much funds will be required to acquire his services in the upcoming transfer window.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Dumfries?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Dumfries is better than both of those players [Dalot and Wan-Bissaka], so it would be an upgrade, there's no doubt about it.

“The question is how do United make it happen?

“Who do they offload? How much money do they get for Wan-Bissaka? How much do they have to invest in Dumfries, and can they definitely get him?”

Would Dumfries be a good signing for Man Utd?

Dumfries would be an excellent addition to Manchester United’s squad and would fit in with ten Hag’s transfer policy of signing players that he trusts and is already aware of.

The £55,000 per-week earner has made 33 appearances in a right wing-back role for Inter this term, hitting the back of the net twice whilst providing six assists.

The 42-cap Netherlands international compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 1% of full-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for touches in the opposition penalty area (4.46), and the top 6% for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (1.97) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Dumfries looks as though he would have a case to become ten Hag’s first-choice right-back should he move to Old Trafford and may fancy his chances at a crack at Premier League football.