Manchester United have enjoyed a successful 2022/23 season.

The Red Devils overcame a tough start to finish third in the Premier League and secure their Champions League return.

United were also able to end their six-year trophy drought when they lifted the Carabao Cup trophy in March.

They could yet finish the season with yet more silverware.

Erik ten Hag's side will contest the FA Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester City on June 3.

United's three kits for the 2023/24 season have been 'leaked'

Regardless of how the FA Cup final goes, it's been a successful season for United and fans of the club will be hugely optimistic about the 2023/24 campaign.

The three kits that United will wear for next season, which begins in the start of August, have now been 'leaked'.

Images of a few United players modeling the home shirt have emerged, while Twitter user @jp_kits has shared images of the away and third kits. They have since been shared by the ever reliable FootyHeadlines.

FootyHeadlines have not yet been able to officially confirm the shirts but do say they are 'likely the real deal' and have their accuracy at over 90%. View all three shirts below...

Man United's home shirt for the 2023/24 season

FootyHeadlines write about United's home kit for next season: "The Adidas Man United 2023-2024 jersey combines a classic red main color with black for logos and the three stripes plus white detailing.

"It is the first time since the 2019-2020 season that Adidas use black as the secondary color.

"The kit features a repeating pattern that combines a Lancashire Rose with the geometric pattern that could be inspired by Trafford Road Bridge."

Man Utd's away shirt for the 2023/24 season

United's away shirt for next season is believed to be predominantly dark green with white stripes.

Man Utd's third shirt for the 2023/24 season

FootyHeadlines write about United's third kit for next season: "The leaked image of the Manchester United third jersey for 2023-24 showcases a predominantly white design with red accents.

"Interestingly, the usual club crest is replaced with just the iconic red devil emblem from the Man Utd crest, adding an element of surprise and intrigue to the kit."

All three of the kits will be announced by Man Utd on June 27, according to Twitter user @utdscope.