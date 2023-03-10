Manchester United responded to their 7-0 thrashing against Liverpool with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie.

Erik ten Hag fielded a strong side against Spanish opponents as the Red Devils tried to forget last Sunday's nightmare.

And within six minutes, it was firmly at the back of their minds thanks to Marcus Rashford's brilliant finish.

But perhaps the lack of confidence was on show when they allowed Ayoze Perez to equalise for the away side in the 32nd minute.

However, two goals in six second half minutes turned the tie in United's favour.

First, Antony fired his side 2-1 ahead before Bruno Fernandes added a third.

A late strike from Wout Weghorst surely put the tie beyond Betis.

A very good night for United.

But it wasn't perfect.

There were moments were the scars from Anfield were still evident.

Antony somehow fails to pass when through on goal

One of those moments came from Antony as he somehow failed to pass when through on goal.

Having just scored, it's perhaps understandable the Brazilian's confidence was high.

But when he was put through on goal, he had the option of Fred, Weghorst and Rashford to square the ball for an easy tap-in.

Instead, he decided to produce a fancy chip over the onrushing goalkeeper. He got it all wrong - much to the anger of his teammates.

How on earth didn't he pass in that situation!?

Fortunately for Antony, it didn't cost his side in the grand scheme of things but there were probably a few unhappy people with him at full-time.

What did Ten Hag say after Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis?

Someone who certainly wasn't unhappy at full-time was manager, Ten Hag.

The Dutchman was pleased with his side's attitude and thanked the fans for their support.

"It was a good attitude, from the start," Ten Hag said. "Front foot, we were good on the ball, finding spare men in the midfield. We made good switches, we made good runs in behind and created a lot of chances so yes, we are happy today.

"I think we played a very good game. In both halves. At half-time we should have already been 3-0 up but it was 1-1, we made one mistake and were punished for it. But I thinked we played well, especially in the second half. 4-1, good goals, and a good performance also, to give something to the fans. They gave us something back as well because they were behind us. We're very grateful after Sunday."