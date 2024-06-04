Highlights Despite transfer rumours, Bruno Fernandes is not expected to move to Bayern Munich.

Fernandes' role at Manchester United is crucial, being the club captain and most consistent player.

Bayern's priorities lie elsewhere, potentially with the signing Xavi Simons for the future.

Manchester United fans are expecting a huge transfer window in the summer with incomings and outgoings expected to be frequent as new owners INEOS aim to stamp their mark on the club and change the lack of fortune over the past decade - but despite Bruno Fernandes being linked with a move away, any move to Bayern Munich is not expected to happen, according to reports.

Fernandes has been one of United's most consistent players since his move from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020, and after becoming club captain this season, he's arguably the most vital player in United's playing squad, especially stepping up in bleak times such as the 2021/22 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the season just gone under Erik ten Hag, where if not for his performances, United likely would have slipped into the bottom half for the first time in Premier League history.

But Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested that a move to south Germany won't be in the offing - with other options already at the club ranking over him and younger talents being pursued to ensure the long-term future of the club.

Bruno Fernandes: Transfer News Latest

Bayern Munich have prowess in signing players from the Premier League

The report states that Fernandes is not a hot topic in Bayern Munich circles at present, despite his strong performances for United down the years ranking him as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

With youngster Jamal Musiala and veteran Thomas Muller both vying for game time in the central role behind the striker, any money spent on Fernandes would see him struggle for minutes - with the young German beginning to stake his claim as one of the world's best, and learning from Muller in the process, it's seen Fernandes shunted far down their list of priorities for the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamal Musiala grabbed 20 goal contributions throughout the season though Bayern missed out on silverware.

However, Bayern are also interested in Xavi Simons, according to Plettenberg. The Paris Saint-Germain prodigy enjoyed a successful loan spell at RB Leipzig this season, and Bayern could sign him due to being just 21 years old, setting themselves up for the future. Simons registered 19 goal contributions in just 32 appearances throughout the campaign for Leipzig and despite heading back to fellow European giants PSG, he could be on the move this summer for the right fee.

Musiala is one of the finest talents in world football and his departure would be hugely lamented by Bayern, though he has been linked with Manchester City in the past and his future, whilst seemingly set to be at Bayern for the foreseeable, has not picked up any different course just yet.

Fernandes Could Still Depart United

If a huge bid is received, the midfielder may well depart

Fernandes, whilst United had a poor season, had a solid one himself with 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the Red Devils, including a glorious assist for Kobbie Mainoo to double United's lead against Manchester City at Wembley in late May.

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.7 2nd Goals 10 =1st Match rating 7.39 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/06/2024

Many are expected to be sold this summer; Casemiro has been touted with the exit and with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial's contracts soon to expire, young stars will have to come in to lower the age of the playing squad.

But Fernandes' stats show just how important he is on and off the field of play after being handed the armband and United would loathe to see him leave; though a big fee may turn the move on its head.

