Highlights Portugal dominated Luxembourg in their European Championship qualifier, thanks to Bruno Fernandes' dazzling performance.

Fernandes shone with a fantastic assist and impeccable vision, showcasing his attacking qualities.

With his fine form, Fernandes looks to bring his brilliance to Manchester United, as he takes on the captaincy role and faces upcoming challenges.

Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 9-0 in a European Championship qualifying match, with Bruno Fernandes putting on a dazzling display on the night and producing an incredible trivela assist to open the scoring.

The new Manchester United captain lined up in midfield next to Danilo Pereira and Bernardo Silva, with a front three of Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao and Goncalo Ramos to feed. This level of talent is exactly why they were seen as an outside bet for the World Cup in 2022, but they did eventually flatter to deceive.

Qualification for the 2024 Euro's tournament looks like a formality after dominating Luxembourg on Monday night, with Roberto Martinez's side running away with Group J after five wins out of five. They are now also the top goalscorers in the qualification campaign after overtaking England to reach 24 goals.

Fernandes was the man to stand out among all the attacking talent on display for Portugal during the aforementioned match with Luxembourg, and Man United fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of the 29-year-old bringing this fine form back with him from international duty.

Fernandes destroys Luxembourg and produces insane assist

Only 12 minutes into the game, the midfielder had played a huge part in helping his side open the scoring with a wonderful assist for defender Goncalo Inacio. The Sporting Lisbon centre-back headed home after a wonderful trivela cross from Fernandes that was delivered with inch-perfect accuracy.

He showed yet more impeccable vision as he picked the ball up in the middle of the pitch, and lofted a wonderful pass over to Nelson Semedo - who had made a great run in behind the defence - on the right wing. The Wolves right-back was unable to control the ball, but nonetheless, the vision and accuracy of pass was clear to see, with the stadium breaking into applause.

Portugal then raced into a 3-0 lead with two goals from Ramos - who recently moved to PSG - before there was a repeat in the link-up for the first goal. Fernandes delivered a cross from almost an identical position to the head of Inacio, who headed home confidently once more.

In the second half, Fernandes completed his hat-trick of assists with yet another fabulous pass. He lofted a ball over the top of the Luxembourg defence for Diogo Jota, who raced onto the pass and finished superbly. And to really complete the performance, he bagged a goal himself, cooly finishing from inside the penalty area after Otavio played him through on goal. An incredible performance from the Man Utd man. Watch two of his incredible assists below.

Watch: Fernandes' two stunning assists for Portugal

Fernandes vs Luxembourg in numbers

It was not only his attacking qualities on display during the opening 45 minutes, as Fernandes attempted nine duels - more than any other player on the pitch - and won six of these battles. By the end of the game, his total was up to 10, with an extra successful duel to his tally too. On top of that, his pass accuracy was 81%, a total only bettered by four of his teammates on the night.

He also made four tackles, the most out of any Portugal player, and this all led to a Sofascore rating of 10. With a tough game against Brighton on the horizon for the Red Devils, Fernandes will be hoping to carry this fine form into his club side.

Increased pressure has been placed upon his shoulders this season after taking over the captaincy at Old Trafford from Harry Maguire, but being the main character could well suit the former Sporting Lisbon man. Only time will tell, but the brilliant showing against Luxembourg points in the right direction.