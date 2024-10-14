Manchester United would have to pay close to £17m to re-sign their former academy starlet Alvaro Fernandez from Benfica, reports in Portugal have claimed.

According to Record, despite Fernandez’s release clause standing at £42m (€50m), the Red Devils have negotiated their own buyback clause at a much lower amount, close to £17m (€20m).

The 21-year-old full-back was sold by Man United for only £5m last summer, but his impressive performances this term have seen his value, as well as interest from top European clubs, skyrocket.

Mirror reporter Alan Smith has claimed that Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in making a move for Fernandez and are closely monitoring the Spaniard’s performances.

The promising left-back, described as 'special', joined Benfica on loan halfway through last season, and the Portuguese club wasted no time in making the switch permanent for a relatively low fee, which could soon turn into a massive profit for them.

Fernandez has been a key player for Benfica this season, appearing in all seven league games so far. The 21-year-old is third in minutes played among all players at the Lisbon club.

Benfica ‘Concerned’ Over Fernandez’s Future

Man United could bring the Spaniard back

According to Record, Benfica are now concerned that it will be relatively easy for Man United to bring Fernandez back to the club, after inserting a £17m buyback clause in their deal this summer.

Under-pressure Erik ten Hag has been left with a shortage of options at left-back and could certainly use another option in his backline, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still out injured.

The Red Devils failed to address this concerning area in the summer transfer window and have so far relied on Diogo Dalot shifting across from the right side of the defence to cover for the absentees.

Fernandez has shone with Benfica this season and impressed multiple top European clubs, including the Spanish trio of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico. The latter faced Fernandez a fortnight ago in their disappointing 4-0 loss to the Portuguese giants in the Champions League, where Fernandez has so far played every minute across the two matches.

Alvaro Fernandez Benfica Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 7 Starts 5 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.77 Progressive passes per 90 6.89 Pass accuracy % 77.4 Minutes played 549

Since joining Man United’s academy from Real Madrid in 2020, Fernandez never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils during his four seasons at the club.

Man Utd Eyeing Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have earmarked Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as a potential candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have placed the Portuguese tactician firmly among several names on their shortlist, alongside Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Thomas Tuchel.

Amorim is one of the managers Man United continue to admire amid a slow start to their season, which sees them sitting 14th in the Premier League – their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 35 years.

United will resume their season by welcoming Brentford at home this Saturday.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-10-24.