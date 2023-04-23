Casemiro is going viral for his entertaining antics during Manchester United's penalty shootout victory over Brighton.

After a 0-0 draw in 120 minutes during the FA Cup semi final, the match was decided by dreaded penalties.

After six successful spot-kicks each, Solly March blazed his effort over the bar to give Man Utd a match point. And defender Victor Lindelof grabbed it with both hands to send his side through to the FA Cup final.

While goalkeeper David de Gea didn't make a save during the penalty shootout, he played his role in the mind games.

He was often seen checking his water bottle whenever the next Brighton player stepped up to take their kick, seemingly referring to some research about each taker's favoured penalty.

It didn't help him save any penalties but it may have played a role in March overthinking his effort and putting it over.

But Casemiro wanted more from De Gea.

The experienced midfielder was up to some unusual antics during the penalty shootout.

He appeared to be gesturing to De Gea to dance around on his line a bit more in an attempt to put off the taker.

De Gea didn't really listen but at least Casemiro was having fun.

VIDEO: Casemiro's antics during Man Utd penalty shootout

Footage also emerged of Casemiro putting his hand up to take responsibility and take the first penalty against Brighton - which he scored.

Ten Hag: Penalty practice paid off

After winning the shootout, Ten Hag admitted that practice has paid off in terms of penalties.

“Of course, we practice penalties," Ten Hag admitted. "We’ve been doing it all season. We have taken penalties in the Premier League. And when we have them, we score them. It's part of professional football.

"It’s a part of especially English football with so many cups and the cups are important to us – we want to win every game. When you can’t decide it in normal time or extra-time, the penalties are the decision-maker and we did very well. All the penalties were brilliant."

Ten Hag: It was a difficult match

The Dutchman was delighted with his side's performance against an impressive Brighton side.

"It was a difficult game," Ten Hag said.

"I think it was a great battle for the fans, especially for the fans at home. It was a great final. In the end, the penalties were really good as well. It was so close and, of course, I am very happy with the performance of the team. They were so determined, so dominant to win this game and from the first moment, there was only one thing in mind. We have to win this game. So the willingness was really high.”