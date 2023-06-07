Manchester United’s takeover situation ‘dragging on’ is likely to suits the Glazers’ plan, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The English heavyweights have been on the market since November, but the current owners are hindering any real progress with the sale.

Man Utd – takeover news

The Glazer family are being persistently evasive about their stance on the takeover situation and fans, in turn, are becoming increasingly aggravated over the length of the saga.

Especially if it has any detrimental effect on their potential transfer business.

The Financial Times reported that INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now in pole position in the race to take over the 13-time Premier League champions.

Ratcliffe’s offer will ensure all six members of the Glazer family to remain part of the club in some capacity.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Sheikh Jassim has submitted his fifth and final bid for the club as the Italian journalist reports that he will no longer engage with the takeover process after Friday if they are unsuccessful.

According to The Guardian, Sheikh Jassim is wanting to become the owner as soon as possible to offer Erik ten Hag ample time and resources to strengthen the Dutchman’s squad in the transfer market.

And although the Old Trafford faithful are keen to have their takeover situation finalised as soon as humanly possible, Crook believes that it will continue “dragging on” as that “suits the Glazers”.

What has Crook said about Manchester United’s ownership situation?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think it suits the Glazers to have it dragging on. They’re effectively trying to get the two main parties to bid against each other. Obviously, there’s still a big suggestion that the Glazers don’t want to go at all, so I think it could drag on.”

What effect will this have on Manchester United’s transfer business?

In effect, the United camp are unaware of the amount of funds they will be given to spend in the upcoming market, limiting their pre-emptive talks.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that the club have been left ‘in limbo’ due to the delay in the takeover.

United’s shortfall in the FA Cup reinforced the idea that further backing in the transfer window is required if they are to contend with their cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Ten Hag and co are interested in high-profile moves for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen to solidify their forward department going into the 2023/24 campaign, but all progress may come to a halt if the sale is not completed soon.

The next few weeks are set to be some of the most important in the club’s history, as they hope the saga is wrapped up in time for the former Ajax boss to start planning for a big summer of incomings.