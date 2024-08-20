Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri is set to join Greek outfit Panathinaikos on a permanent deal this summer, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that the 22-year-old will be sold for a fee of £5.12 million (€6m).

For the majority of his career at Old Trafford, ever since arriving from Penarol in October 2020, Pellistri has been on the fringes of the club’s senior side, having made just 25 appearances across a four-year period.

With Erik ten Hag boasting a plethora of options in his position - Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho to name a few - Pellistri's game time showed no signs of increasing this season and, therefore, a move away is the best outcome for all parties.

Agreement sealed for £5.12 million (€6m) fee

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano has suggested that the youngster’s move to Panathinaikos – worth a fee of £5.12 million (€6m) – is now imminent with an agreement reached between all parties.

Manchester United have ensured to include a sell-on fee in the move, while the winger himself has put pen to paper on a long-term deal. Panathinaikos manager Diego Alonso, who is also Uruguayan, played a key role in the move, the transfer insider insisted.

“Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos, here we go! Exclusive story confirmed as agreement has been sealed for €6m fee. Permanent deal with sell-on clause for MUFC, while Pellistri signs a long term contract. Pana’s Uruguayan manager Diego Alonso, key factor.”

Having not featured for the Red Devils since December 2023, there has been an ever-growing feeling among the fanbase that Pellistri, 22, was nearing a summer exit – and it was confirmed earlier this week, by Romano, that he was in ‘advanced talks’ with Alonso’s side in the Greek top flight.

Since arriving at the 13-time Premier League champions, the winger - who notched zero goals and two assists in his Greater Manchester stay - has embarked on a litany of loan stints as a means of earning more senior minutes.

Spanish duo Deportivo Alaves and Granada are two sides that Pellistri has spent time with in the last couple of years, totting up just shy of 50 appearances in La Liga, thus proving that he has no part to play in what Ten Hag is forming in M16.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: While on loan at Granada, Pellistri became the youngest player in 24 years to score and provide an assist in a LaLiga away game against Barcelona.

Man Utd '100%' Interested in PSG's Manuel Ugarte

Personal terms already agreed

So far this summer, Manchester United have been rather fruitful with their spending, snaring the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro earlier in the window, while their recent double swoop for ex-Bayern Munich stars Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui has shown a statement of intent.

An area that Ten Hag and Co are yet to address this summer, however, is central midfield. The Old Trafford outfit have endured a long, drawn-out saga between themselves and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Leny Yoro Lille £58.9m Joshua Zirkzee Bologna £36.5m Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich £42.7m Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich £17.1m

According to Fabrizio Romano, despite rumours that their interest has waned, Manchester United are still in the race for the outcast's services this summer, while the midfielder has already agreed personal terms with his potential suitors.

All transfer figures per Sky Sports