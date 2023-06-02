Manchester United's youth system is legendary.

Their FA Cup final clash with Man City on the weekend will be their 4,208th successive match featuring a youth product and that record is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

So many world-class players have come through Manchester United's academy during that time.

But who is the greatest of the lot?

Oliver Holt of the The Daily Mail has ranked the club's 11 greatest academy products since its creation in 1878.

The list is full of legendary names and you can view it below...

11. Gary Neville

Neville established himself as one of the greatest right-backs of his generation during an illustrious 19-year spell with United.

He played 602 times for United between 1992-2011 and helped them to 21 trophies.

Scholes' technical ability was ridiculous. The fact he's 10th on the list shows just how incredible United's youth academy has been and still is.

Rashford makes the top 10 despite being just 25. He has gone from strength-to-strength in the 2022/23 season and could well go on to establish himself as one of United's greatest ever players.

8. Norman Whiteside

Whiteside burst onto the scene in 1982 when he made his debut for United at the age of just 16. He was a key player for the club throughout the 1980s.

Unfortunately injuries took its toll and he was sold to Everton in 1989. He retired two years later at the age of just 26.

Perhaps a controversial selection in the top 10. Pogba possesses extraordinary talent but is wildly inconsistent.

6. David Beckham

Perhaps the greatest set-piece taker of all-time. Beckham scored 85 times in 394 matches before making the €37 million move to Real Madrid in 2003.

5. Nobby Stiles

Stiles made 395 appearances for United and was part of their European Cup winning side in 1968. He also featured for England in their World Cup triumph two years prior.

4. Ryan Giggs

Giggs is one of the most decorated players of all-time, having helped United to an incredible 35 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles.

He turned out 963 times for United, a club record by some distance.

3. Duncan Edwards

Bobby Charlton said of Edwards, per the Mirror: “I feel terrible trying to explain to people just how good Duncan was. I felt I could compare with any player – except Duncan. He didn’t have a fault in his game.

“He was a giant. He is the one person I felt inferior to. I’ve never known anyone so gifted, so strong and with such a presence.”

Edwards made his debut for United in 1953 at the age of just 16. He made 177 appearances for the club before sadly passing away five years later in The Munich air disaster.

2. Bobby Charlton

Charlton is considered one of the best Man United players ever and perhaps the greatest English footballer of all-time.

The 1966 Ballon d'Or winner scored 249 times in 758 games and helped the club to seven trophies.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 29: The statue of Manchester United's 'Holy Trinity' of players stands in front of Old Trafford after being unveiled today on May 29, 2008, Manchester, England. The statue of United legends Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and the late George Best comes 40 years to the day since the club first lifted the European Cup. Charlton, Best and Law scored 665 goals between them for United and between 1964 and 1968, all won the coveted European Footballer of the Year

1. George Best

Best was a genius with the ball at his feet. He made his club debut in 1973 and went on to make 470 appearances for the club over the next 11 years, scoring 179 times.

He won the Ballon d'Or in 1958 and finished fifth in FIFA's Player of the Century vote.