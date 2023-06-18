Manchester United fans have been losing their minds on social media, all thanks to their left-back Luke Shaw.

The defender is on international duty with the England squad at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Shaw and his England teammates are currently preparing for their European Championship qualifying match against North Macedonia.

And the United defender is currently back in familiar settings, with the tie set to be hosted at Old Trafford on Monday.

Shaw poses with two United targets

As well as playing in United’s stadium, the England camp are making the most of their training facilities as well.

The team are all recovering and preparing for their next match at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground.

While they are familiar surroundings for Shaw, they will be new settings for many of the England squad.

And Shaw seemingly decided to show two of his teammates around the facilities.

He uploaded pictures of him with West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to his Instagram account, with the caption “Carrington tour.”

Now some might think of this as an innocent post of Shaw with two of his mates, but United's links with the two players add another element to the pictures and caption.

Kane has been subject to heavy interest from United this summer, with the Spurs striker only having a year left on his current deal in north London.

However, a potential move appears to have hit a snag, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stating that negotiations are stalling.

And according to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have withdrawn from negotiations due to Daniel Levy demanding £100 million for his player.

Rice has also been subject to United links, and the club were rumoured to be interested in a move earlier this month.

But Arsenal are seemingly the favourites to sign the West Ham captain, with the Mirror writing that Erik ten Hag is furious that the club's takeover has foiled his plans to sign the midfielder.

United fans go wild over Shaw’s Instagram post

Nevertheless, despite United’s hopes for bringing both men to the Theatre of Dreams taking a hit, fans of the club have still become excited over Shaw’s post.

The caption in particular has intrigued United fans, with some labelling him “Agent Shaw.”

Shaw might not be able to get the clubs to push forward with negotiations, but he can certainly help turn the player’s heads.

What next for Shaw, Rice and Kane?

All three of the England trio could be in action on Monday night at Old Trafford.

The Three Lions’ clash against North Macedonia kicks off at 7:45 pm.

Victory for England will take them to 12 points in Group C, some way ahead of the three teams behind them who are all on three points: Ukraine, Italy, and North Macedonia themselves.